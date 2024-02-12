Big-band jazz times five! (sponsored)

Mile High Jazz Band presents the 2024 Jazz Extravaganza February 20 at the Carson City Community Center

It’s “big-band jazz times five” when the Mile High Jazz Band and four youth jazz bands present the 20th annual Jazz Extravaganza concert, on Tuesday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m., in the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William Street, Carson City. The Extravaganza is sponsored by the Mile High Jazz Band Association as a benefit for youth jazz programs.

Performing with Mile High Jazz Band this year are two big bands from Carson High School directed by Nick Jacques, the Carson Middle School Jazz Band directed by Stephanie Van Orman, and the Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra directed by Vern Scarbrough. Announcer is Tim Young, Executive Director of the Reno Jazz Orchestra. Pre-concert entertainment by the Carson High School jazz combo will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door, and all proceeds go to the student performing groups. Youth age 18 and under are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at MileHighJazz.com, or at the door. Proceeds from ticket and refreshment sales will go to the student music programs.

This year, the Extravaganza will feature the five big bands, vocalist Jakki Ford, and a pre-concert combo in the lobby. “We’ve enjoyed enjoy performing with youth jazz bands for the past two decades and seeing their proficiency, talent, and progress,” said David Bugli, Mile High Jazz Band leader and pianist.

Mile High Jazz Band Association is funded in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, call Mile High Jazz Band at 775-883-4154 or see MileHighJazz.com.

