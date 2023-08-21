69.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Rev your engines: Carson City’s Outlaw Flat Trac Race will take place Friday, Aug. 25 – Saturday, Aug. 26 (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

The Outlaw Flat Trac Race is back! Join us 6-10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at Fuji Park just south of Carson City at 601 Old Clear Creek Road, for an adrenaline-fueled experience. Photo courtesy: Niklas Garnholz via Unsplash.

Get ready for the most fantastic event in Carson City, Nevada! The Outlaw Flat Trac Race is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever. Join us from 6-10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at Fuji Park just south of Carson City at 601 Old Clear Creek Road, for an adrenaline-fueled experience.

Tickets are available at www.racenv.com. Feel the thunderous roar of the engines, the rush of adrenaline, and the electric atmosphere as the best riders battle it out for supremacy. Don’t miss the chance to join the stands to witness the exhilarating world of flat track racing.

Promoted by On Trac Events, this event brings together top riders from across the west coast. Get ready to witness jaw-dropping performances from motorcycle racing legends like Kayl Kolkman, Andrew Luker, Michael Inderbitzin, Travis Preston, Chris McDougal, and Grant Holmes. These skilled riders will showcase their talent and compete for over $15K in prizes and bragging rights for best racer on the west coast!

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. On Friday, Aug. 25, the Firemen vs. Police Benefit Race will take place, raising funds to benefit local law enforcement and firefighter organizations. During the previous two years, over $10,000 was raised, and this year promises to be even more incredible. Race attendees will support local heroes as they go head-to-head in a thrilling competition.

For more information, please contact Robert Hansen at 630-768-4990 or [email protected], or follow Outlaw Flat Trac on Facebook.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Sparks to consider severing employment with manager Krutz, buying out his contract for $600,000

Government
The Sparks City Council today scheduled a special Friday meeting to buy out City Manager Neil Krutz's contract. The city will pay $600,000 to buy out Krutz’s remaining term.

CFPB investigating predatory medical credit cards; products yet to get attention from NV regulators

Government
There are no specific regulations to protect Nevadans from medical credit card practices and no way for consumers to file complaints. 

Military briefs around northern Nevada

Events
VFW golf tournamentVeterans of Foreign Wars Post 8071 is...

Popular

Sparks has an ‘acting city manager’; Manager Krutz ‘temporarily unavailable’

Government
Embattled Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz is “unavailable,” according to city officials who declined to say more about his absence at Monday’s city council meeting.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Sparks bans ‘human habitation’ in vehicles, large RVs in residential areas 

Government
The Sparks City Council Monday unanimously approved several new ordinances to prevent those without permanent residences from living outside in public and residential areas.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC