Rev your engines: Carson City’s Outlaw Flat Trac Race will take place Friday, Aug. 25 – Saturday, Aug. 26 (sponsored)

Get ready for the most fantastic event in Carson City, Nevada! The Outlaw Flat Trac Race is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever. Join us from 6-10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at Fuji Park just south of Carson City at 601 Old Clear Creek Road, for an adrenaline-fueled experience.

Tickets are available at www.racenv.com. Feel the thunderous roar of the engines, the rush of adrenaline, and the electric atmosphere as the best riders battle it out for supremacy. Don’t miss the chance to join the stands to witness the exhilarating world of flat track racing.

Promoted by On Trac Events, this event brings together top riders from across the west coast. Get ready to witness jaw-dropping performances from motorcycle racing legends like Kayl Kolkman, Andrew Luker, Michael Inderbitzin, Travis Preston, Chris McDougal, and Grant Holmes. These skilled riders will showcase their talent and compete for over $15K in prizes and bragging rights for best racer on the west coast!

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. On Friday, Aug. 25, the Firemen vs. Police Benefit Race will take place, raising funds to benefit local law enforcement and firefighter organizations. During the previous two years, over $10,000 was raised, and this year promises to be even more incredible. Race attendees will support local heroes as they go head-to-head in a thrilling competition.

For more information, please contact Robert Hansen at 630-768-4990 or [email protected], or follow Outlaw Flat Trac on Facebook.

