Listening session on Nov. 7 to learn about the Cultural Corridor project (sponsored)

Carson City, Carson Valley and Virginia City have been selected by Travel Nevada to pursue a shared Cultural Corridor project that will help to build our regional tourism economy and support local arts, culture, history, and heritage. The innovative 3D Project, a new program from Travel Nevada, will provide eight months of expert consulting and ultimately award a share in a $2 million federally funded grant program. We welcome the community to take part in this important planning process.

Please join us to gain a better understanding of the project and to have your voice heard through comments and questions, during a 90-minute listening session hosted at the Nevada State Museum (600 N. Carson St.) in Carson City, at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7. All are welcome to attend this listening and input session.

The Travel Nevada team has brought in Genoa’s Sierra Chef to cater the event, with wine and non-alcoholic refreshments provided by Visit Carson City.

The project is providing Carson City, Carson Valley and Virginia City with a customized 33-week planning process to create a 10-year destination plan for the Cultural Corridor project. Once the plan is complete, the collective group will have a chance to apply for some portion of $2 million in funding to bring the concept to life.

The Cultural Corridor concept centers on finding a way to unite the three destinations, all of which have high concentrations of historic sites, heritage events and arts offerings. This project aims to connect visitors and locals with an approachable way to engage with our region’s rich arts and culture offerings and to seek out and nurture their interests in arts and culture.

The project is being guided by a local steering committee made up of various members of the region including artists, museum and gallery staff, city/county/state officials, artisans as well as tourism officials. The project jumpstarts Travel Nevada’s brand-new focus on destination development to expand the state’s tourism infrastructure and build rural economies by attracting more traveler spending.

In order to assist the Cultural Corridor Steering Committee in planning for this event, kindly RSVP for this free event at the following link: culturalcorridor.eventbrite.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.