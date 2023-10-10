State Museums are planning Nevadan Experiences to Celebrate Nevada Day (sponsored)

With a state holiday, most Nevada residents have a day off, Nevada Day, October 27, is a good time to visit and connect with our Silver State heritage with our state museums. Here is a list of all the activities planned for the holiday and the long weekend.

Southern Nevada

Boulder City, Nevada

The Nevada State Railroad Museum Boulder City is offering free train rides for children aged 17 and under on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29, $10 for adults. Trains depart at 10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, and 4:00pm. Museum is located at 601 Yucca Street. (IMAGE below)

For more information and current exhibits:

www.boulderrailroadmuseum.org

702-486-5952

Las Vegas, Nevada

On Nevada Day, October 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas will host Nevada-themed crafts and discovery activities inside the Museum and out at the Springs Preserve. There will be surprise pop-ups in the gallery. Guests are encouraged to dress up in historical dress or as a state symbol. A new exhibit “Mapping Nevada: Tracing Nevada’s Statehood Through Maps” will be open to the public. (IMAGE below)

For more information and current exhibits:

www.lasvegasnvmuseum.org

702-486-5205

Northern Nevada

Carson City, Nevada

Nevada State Railroad Museum will be offering free admission on Nevada Day, October 27 and the following day, October 28, 9:00am to 4:30pm. As a special Nevada Day Weekend treat, the museum will be operating the McKeen Motor Car, fares for the McKeen Motor Car are $8 for ages 12 and over, $4 ages 4-11 and museum members: and free for ages 3 and under. McKeen Car rides operate 10:00am until 2:00pm each day. Museum is located at 2180 South Carson Street. (IMAGE below)

For more information and current exhibits:

www.carsonrailroadmuseum.org

775-687-6953

Nevada State Museum, located at 600 N. Carson Street, will be offering free admission on Nevada Day, October 27 and the following day, October 28, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Coin Press No. 1 minting demonstrations and interpretive talks in the historic Mint from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. Vouchers for half-ounce .999 fine silver planchets sold in the Museum Store starting at 11 a.m. The Friends of the Nevada State Museum will be serving hot chocolate and baked goods during the Nevada Day Parade. The Friends will also be dressed in costume as docents at the Governor’s Mansion.

For more information and current exhibits:

www.carsonnvmuseum.org

(775) 687-4810

Special Event: Spirits & Spirits: Presentation by Janice Oberding on Folklore and Ghosts

This lively presentation covers the importance of the railroad to the Silver State’s history and in the State’s folklore and ghosts.

October 27, 5:30 p.m.

$35 General Admission Ticket, $30 Friends of the NSRM Ticket

Tickets for sale at Nevada State Railroad Museum, all proceeds go to the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum

Reno, Nevada

The Nevada Historical Society is hosting a reception and lecture on the 40-Mile Desert. The event is Wednesday October 25, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. starting with a wine and cheese reception followed by Guest Speaker, Dr. Diana L. Ahmad, on The Depot of Carcasses: Animals, Overlanders, and the Forty Mile Desert. For more information on the exhibit information: Nevada History Lecture – 40 Mile Desert | Nevada Historical Society (nvhistoricalsociety.org) The museum is located 1650 North Virginia Street

For more information and other exhibits:

www.nvhistoricalsociety.org

775-688-1191

The Division of Museums and History mission is to support and manage the network of seven state museums throughout the state to preserve the state’s history and culture for Nevadans now and in the future. For more information and links to each of the museums, visit https://nvmuseums.org/.