Carson City’s 30th Annual Ghost Walk – Zeitgeist: Sign of the Times(sponsored)

Saturday, Oct. 21, enjoy a spirit-led walking tour of Carson City’s historical and haunted West side, this year’s theme explores “Zeitgeist” A Victorian Sign Of The Times.

Carson City’s spooky and intriguing history is explored and theatrically re-lived in our 30th annual all day Carson City Ghost Walk. Guided Tours depart from the corner of Third and Curry Streets starting at 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Each tour lasts approximately two hours long. The Carson City Ghost Walk is a delightfully entertaining and enjoyable way to experience Carson City’s Victorian Era and diverse history. Hear about lingering spirits of the past centuries, haunted and paranormal stories and meet characters and supernatural legends as you tour the historic district . This year’s tour will include

inside and outside tours and performances.

Our 120-minute Tour features home tours and characters from Carson City’s past. Part haunted history and part theatricality, costumes are welcome on the tour. These are both spirit lead, guided walking tours of the downtown district’s west side historic homes and businesses. The tours leave rain or shine. Please arrive at least 10 minutes before the walk begins. There will be photo opportunities, tables, psychics and Ghost Walk merchandise for sale so you may want to get there early.

Tickets:

Zeitgeist – Sign Of The Times (120-Minute) – All tickets $20 in advance. $25 on the day of the event. Cash only on the day of the event. Or you may buy tickets in advance available online at https://www.purplepass.com/ccghostwalk. Through Purplepass (A small fee is charged by the company for online ticketing). Tickets can also be purchased in advance by check in the mail. Call 775.348.6279.

Location:

Tours depart from The McFadden Plaza located behind the St. Charles Hotel (The Fox Brew Pub) on Curry St. in Carson City, Nevada. Free parking available across the street. Tours are approximately one and ½ miles long.

Times:

All tours leave every ½ hour beginning at 10:00 AM each tour is 120 minutes long. The last tour leaves at 2:00 PM. Please check in at our ticket booth 15 minutes before your tour leaves.

Some of the stops along the tours include:

The Brewery Arts Center – Built in 1874 by the Carson Brewing Company, which produced Tahoe Beer. The building has been transformed into an arts center and will feature a performance by the NV Gunfighters.

The Krebs – Peterson Home – Built in 1914 by Dr. Krebs, who was a noted physician and surgeon. The home was used in the filming of John Wayne’s final movie “The Shootist” in 1976.

The Governor’s Mansion – Built in 1908, The Dickerson’s were the first family to have residence in the home in 1909. The governor’s daughter, June Dickerson, was born in the mansion on September 2, 1909, and is the only child yet born in the mansion. The mansion features Classical Revival and Georgian and Jeffersonian motifs. It is the center of festivities during community trick or treating each year.

The Prang House – Originally built in Dayton, NV, the house was moved to this site in Carson City. The house is famous for resident Louis Prang, “The Father of the American Christmas card”.

VOLUNTEERS/COMMUNITY: The Carson City Ghost Walk uses the community as volunteers to work the Ghost Walk. We also look to add historical houses and experiences to our tours. If you are interested in getting involved, please contact us at [email protected]. Or 775.348.6279.

CARSON CITY GHOST WALK 2023 PARTNERS: Visit Carson City, Brüka Theatre, The Fox Brew Pub, The Governor’s Mansion, The Brewery Arts Center.

