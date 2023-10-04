Artists created 22 permanent murals during Carson City’s Inaugural Murals & Music Festival (sponsored)

71.2 F
Artist Bill Louis painted his mural, “Runaway Stagecoach," at 138 E. Long St. in Carson City, Nevada during the inaugural Carson City Murals & Music Festival. Photo courtesy: Visit Carson City

Visitors enjoyed live music, participated in hands-on art and saw local, national and international artists create new, public murals across Carson City

The inaugural Murals & Music Festival brought live musical performances and 22 colorful murals to Carson City, Nevada Sept. 28-30, 2023, adding to the capital city’s vibrant arts and culture scene. 

The Brewery Arts Center, Visit Carson City and the City of Carson City partnered to produce the festival as a public art campaign that tied in with the city’s 2022-26 Arts and Culture Strategic Plan. Funded by contributions from Visit Carson City, community groups, local businesses and private donations, the festival was free and open to visitors of all ages.

Local, national and international artists created murals at the Brewery Arts Center and in public spaces around Carson City. Attendees had the opportunity to meet artists as they created their murals over the three three-day festival, including Leire Urbeltz from Spain, Bill Louis from Eagle Mountain, Utah, Erik Burke from Reno, Nevada and others. 

A complete list of participating artists, their murals and the locations can be found online at visitcarsoncity.com/muralsandmusic

“Mural events are such a special way to bring art into the community, it can’t be ignored,” said Hannah Eddy, a Reno-based artist who created the mural located at 1850 N. Carson St. “There’s so much creativity going on at once. Creativity takes over the city. Bright, colorful, fun and positive images scattered throughout neighborhoods. It’s art for the people, no barrier or cost. It’s for everyone.”

The murals now serve as a permanent outdoor art gallery. A map of mural locations is available online at visitcarsoncity.com/muralsandmusic.

Nightly musical performances also entertained festival goers, culminating in the headlining performance from Ian Moore, guitarist and singer-songwriter, at the Brewery Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 30. Attendees enjoyed hands-on art experiences, a book signing with Chef Charlie Abowd, a virtual reality display of more than 100 street art exhibits and more. 

“The inaugural Murals & Music Festival brought our community together with visitors from across our region to celebrate Carson City’s passion for artistry and creativity,” said David Peterson, executive director of Visit Carson City. “Going beyond simply displaying the murals, we offered attendees the opportunity to meet and engage with the artists, which was such a meaningful way to have people experience the city as an arts and culture destination.”

Carson City’s many museums and galleries provide opportunities to experience vibrant year-round and connect people to the rich history and culture of the region. Learn more at VisitCarsonCity.com.

