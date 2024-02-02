41.5 F
‘Midtown Improv Jam’ delights crowds at Reno Little Theater

By: Kylie Burns

Date:

Reno Little Theater continues its monthly Midtown Improv Jam into the new year. It features a cast of six local comedians.
Reno Little Theater continues its monthly Midtown Improv Jam into the new year. Featuring a cast of six local comedians, audiences can see an interactive 45- to 60-minute improv performance. 

I attended their first show of the year this past week. Libby Bakke, Bryce Keil, Ian Sorenson, Scott Hernandez and Ryan Costello performed, while Kevin McCray sat this one out. The night was centered on a New Year’s theme, with skits centered around New Year’s activities and resolutions. 

The comedy had some hits and some misses, as is to be expected with an on-the-fly performance. Still, the team shows natural chemistry and a promise for hilarious future performances. Come prepared to shout silly suggestions and watch with admiration how these local comics take your idea and stretch it in unimaginable ways. 

This monthly performance will always be a “Pay What You Wish,” meaning ticket prices are not set. The next performance is scheduled for Feb. 13 with a “Shomances with Wolves” theme and special guest Michael Davanzo. 

Kylie Burns has been living in Reno for over two decades. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and an MFA in Creative Writing. Her non-fiction work can also be found in Broadway Baby. When she isn't reviewing art and culture events in Reno, she's hogging the spotlight in karaoke or trying her hand at mixology.

