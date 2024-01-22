41.2 F
RLT’s ‘While the Lights Were Out’ investigates the humor in a murder mystery

Reno Little Theater's production of "While The Lights Were Out" is a comedic murder mystery.

By Taylor Harker | Photos by Bob Conrad

Reno Little Theater’s “While the Lights Were Out” is a whirlwind of mystery and laughter. This comedic murder unfolds in a darkened mansion in Bermuda during a storm-induced blackout, setting the stage for a night filled with unexpected laughs and plot twists that keep the audience guessing.

The story begins at the Wickeham’s mansion. Lord Clive and Lady Monica are having a heated argument over arrangements for their upcoming dinner party. Suddenly, they are interrupted when police arrive unannounced to check on a mysterious note they received. The first guests are arriving for the party. 

The plot thickens as it becomes apparent that every character has a complex history with one another. The unresolved and confusing romantic and family relationships add an additional layer of intrigue, keeping the audience on their toes as they discern whether any of these entanglements might serve as a motive for the unfolding murder mystery.

The diverse cast includes both the household staff and the sophisticated out-of-town dinner party guests, creating a chaotic atmosphere that intensifies as the police grapple with the mysterious murder and the unfolding drama and romances. Collaboratively, everyone must unite their efforts to unravel the intricacies and reach a collective conclusion about the motive behind the murder.

The play intertwines elements of chaos and mystery, delivering a delightful blend of humor and suspense as the characters strive to unravel the hidden secrets lurking in the shadows. “While The Lights Were Out” is one to catch this winter. 

  • Karly Tilman as Mimosa
    Karly Tilman as Mimosa.
  • Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendishl, left, and Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle. Elise Van Dyne (Chloe Custardine) is back left and Christopher Ross as Algernon Wickenham is back right.
    Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendishl, left, and Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle. Elise Van Dyne (Chloe Custardine) is back left and Christopher Ross as Algernon Wickenham is back right.
  • Reno Little Theater's production of "While The Lights Were Out" is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
    Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
  • Reno Little Theater's production of "While The Lights Were Out" is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
    Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
  • Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish
    Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish.
  • Ian Sorensen as Benjamin Braddock.
    Ian Sorensen, left, as Benjamin Braddock.
  • Reno Little Theater's production of "While The Lights Were Out" is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
    Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
  • Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle, left, and Ian Sorensen as Benjamin Braddock.
    Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle, left, and Ian Sorensen as Benjamin Braddock.
  • Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle.
    Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle.
  • Reno Little Theater's production of "While The Lights Were Out" is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
    Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
  • Reno Little Theater's production of "While The Lights Were Out" is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
    Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
  • Bryce Keil as Pierre Pourri.
    Bryce Keil, right, plays Pierre Pourri.
  • Reno Little Theater's production of "While The Lights Were Out" is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
    Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
  • Reno Little Theater's production of "While The Lights Were Out" is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
    Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
  • Reno Little Theater's production of "While The Lights Were Out" is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
    Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
  • Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish and Ian Sorensen plays Benjamin Braddock.
    Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish and Ian Sorensen plays Benjamin Braddock.
  • Elise Van Dyne as Chloe Custardine and Christopher Ross as Algernon Wickenham.
    Elise Van Dyne as Chloe Custardine and Christopher Ross as Algernon Wickenham.
  • Reno Little Theater's production of "While The Lights Were Out" is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
    Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
  Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish.
  • Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish
    Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish.
  • Reno Little Theater's production of "While The Lights Were Out" is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
    Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
  Darcy Lenardson as Jasmine Perdoo.
    Darcy Lenardson as Jasmine Perdoo.
  • Reno Little Theater's production of "While The Lights Were Out" is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
    Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
  Darcy Lenardson as Jasmine Perdoo.
    Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
  Ian Sorensen as Benjamin Braddock.
    Ian Sorensen as Benjamin Braddock.
  Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle.
    Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle.

Written by: Jack Sharley

Directed by: Libby Bakke

Actors and Crew

  • Ian Sorensen as Benjamin Braddock
  • Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle
  • Holly Lorge as Lady Monica Wickenham
  • Darcy Lenardson as Jasmine Perdoo
  • Christopher Ross as Algernon Wickenham
  • Jim Winkler as Lord Clive Wickenham
  • Bryce Keil as Pierre Pourri
  • Michael Davanzo as Roderick Remley
  • Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish
  • Ryan Costello as Tom Groggins
  • Elise Van Dyne as Chloe Custardine
  • Robin Soli as Fredonia Custardine
  • Ilyana Nightingale as U.B.
  • Judy Davis Rounds as Nancy Stafford
  • Karly Tilman as Mimosa
  • Katie Hughes as Understudy (scheduled performances 1/26, 2/1, & 2/9)
  • Jared Lively as Understudy
  • Asst. Direction: Jared Lively & Jess Poeppelman
  • Stage Managers: Benjamin Browder & Riley Kveton
  • Scenic, Lighting, Prop, & Sound Designer: Chad Sweet
  • Accent & Dialect Coach: Rosie Brownlow-Calkin
  • Intimacy Director: Thomas Rao
  • Costumer: Gene Brown
  • Dramaturg: Luis Galvez

  • Evening Show Dates: Jan. 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 Feb. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Matinee Show Dates: Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11 @ 2 p.m.

  • Regular: $28 per person
  • Students: $15 per person
  • Seniors: $23 per person 

Website: https://www.renolittletheater.org

