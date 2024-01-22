RLT’s ‘While the Lights Were Out’ investigates the humor in a murder mystery

By Taylor Harker | Photos by Bob Conrad

Reno Little Theater’s “While the Lights Were Out” is a whirlwind of mystery and laughter. This comedic murder unfolds in a darkened mansion in Bermuda during a storm-induced blackout, setting the stage for a night filled with unexpected laughs and plot twists that keep the audience guessing.

The story begins at the Wickeham’s mansion. Lord Clive and Lady Monica are having a heated argument over arrangements for their upcoming dinner party. Suddenly, they are interrupted when police arrive unannounced to check on a mysterious note they received. The first guests are arriving for the party.

The plot thickens as it becomes apparent that every character has a complex history with one another. The unresolved and confusing romantic and family relationships add an additional layer of intrigue, keeping the audience on their toes as they discern whether any of these entanglements might serve as a motive for the unfolding murder mystery.

The diverse cast includes both the household staff and the sophisticated out-of-town dinner party guests, creating a chaotic atmosphere that intensifies as the police grapple with the mysterious murder and the unfolding drama and romances. Collaboratively, everyone must unite their efforts to unravel the intricacies and reach a collective conclusion about the motive behind the murder.

The play intertwines elements of chaos and mystery, delivering a delightful blend of humor and suspense as the characters strive to unravel the hidden secrets lurking in the shadows. “While The Lights Were Out” is one to catch this winter.

Karly Tilman as Mimosa. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendishl, left, and Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle. Elise Van Dyne (Chloe Custardine) is back left and Christopher Ross as Algernon Wickenham is back right. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Ian Sorensen, left, as Benjamin Braddock. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle, left, and Ian Sorensen as Benjamin Braddock. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Bryce Keil, right, plays Pierre Pourri. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish and Ian Sorensen plays Benjamin Braddock. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Elise Van Dyne as Chloe Custardine and Christopher Ross as Algernon Wickenham. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Darcy Lenardson as Jasmine Perdoo. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Ian Sorensen as Benjamin Braddock. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle. Reno Little Theater’s production of “While The Lights Were Out” is a comedic murder mystery. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Details

Written by: Jack Sharley

Directed by: Libby Bakke

Actors and Crew

Ian Sorensen as Benjamin Braddock

Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle

Holly Lorge as Lady Monica Wickenham

Darcy Lenardson as Jasmine Perdoo

Christopher Ross as Algernon Wickenham

Jim Winkler as Lord Clive Wickenham

Bryce Keil as Pierre Pourri

Michael Davanzo as Roderick Remley

Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish

Ryan Costello as Tom Groggins

Elise Van Dyne as Chloe Custardine

Robin Soli as Fredonia Custardine

Ilyana Nightingale as U.B.

Judy Davis Rounds as Nancy Stafford

Karly Tilman as Mimosa

Katie Hughes as Understudy (scheduled performances 1/26, 2/1, & 2/9)

Jared Lively as Understudy

Asst. Direction: Jared Lively & Jess Poeppelman

Stage Managers: Benjamin Browder & Riley Kveton

Scenic, Lighting, Prop, & Sound Designer: Chad Sweet

Accent & Dialect Coach: Rosie Brownlow-Calkin

Intimacy Director: Thomas Rao

Costumer: Gene Brown

Dramaturg: Luis Galvez

Dates

Evening Show Dates: Jan. 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 Feb. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 @ 7:30 p.m.

Matinee Show Dates: Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11 @ 2 p.m.

Tickets

Regular: $28 per person

Students: $15 per person

Seniors: $23 per person

Website: https://www.renolittletheater.org