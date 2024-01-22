RLT’s ‘While the Lights Were Out’ investigates the humor in a murder mystery

Reno Little Theater’s “While the Lights Were Out” is a whirlwind of mystery and laughter. This comedic murder unfolds in a darkened mansion in Bermuda during a storm-induced blackout, setting the stage for a night filled with unexpected laughs and plot twists that keep the audience guessing.
The story begins at the Wickeham’s mansion. Lord Clive and Lady Monica are having a heated argument over arrangements for their upcoming dinner party. Suddenly, they are interrupted when police arrive unannounced to check on a mysterious note they received. The first guests are arriving for the party.
The plot thickens as it becomes apparent that every character has a complex history with one another. The unresolved and confusing romantic and family relationships add an additional layer of intrigue, keeping the audience on their toes as they discern whether any of these entanglements might serve as a motive for the unfolding murder mystery.
The diverse cast includes both the household staff and the sophisticated out-of-town dinner party guests, creating a chaotic atmosphere that intensifies as the police grapple with the mysterious murder and the unfolding drama and romances. Collaboratively, everyone must unite their efforts to unravel the intricacies and reach a collective conclusion about the motive behind the murder.
The play intertwines elements of chaos and mystery, delivering a delightful blend of humor and suspense as the characters strive to unravel the hidden secrets lurking in the shadows. “While The Lights Were Out” is one to catch this winter.
Details
Written by: Jack Sharley
Directed by: Libby Bakke
Actors and Crew
Ian Sorensen as Benjamin Braddock
Claire Hachenberger as Alma Threedle
Holly Lorge as Lady Monica Wickenham
Darcy Lenardson as Jasmine Perdoo
Christopher Ross as Algernon Wickenham
Jim Winkler as Lord Clive Wickenham
Bryce Keil as Pierre Pourri
Michael Davanzo as Roderick Remley
Tara Rispin as Bibi Cavendish
Ryan Costello as Tom Groggins
Elise Van Dyne as Chloe Custardine
Robin Soli as Fredonia Custardine
Ilyana Nightingale as U.B.
Judy Davis Rounds as Nancy Stafford
Karly Tilman as Mimosa
Katie Hughes as Understudy (scheduled performances 1/26, 2/1, & 2/9)
Jared Lively as Understudy
Asst. Direction: Jared Lively & Jess Poeppelman
Stage Managers: Benjamin Browder & Riley Kveton
Scenic, Lighting, Prop, & Sound Designer: Chad Sweet
