47.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” comes to Reno Little Theater in Nov. (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Reno Little Theater
Image: Reno Little Theater.

Reno Little Theater celebrates the holiday season with “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” a twist on the classic holiday movie. Set in a radio studio in the 1940s, we meet an actor who plays George Bailey, a man who’s always wanted to leave his small town for bigger and better things. But you know the story: When a financial crisis hits, and he contemplates suicide, an angel shows him what the world would be like without him. 

Chaos ensues as George tries to set things right with the help of his friends and family. But with the sound effects team in the radio station adding their unique touch, things don’t always go as planned.

Directed by Christopher Willson and assistant directed by Liliana Abel-Suarez, the show features performances from Adam Semas, Stephen Schillo, Jim Sturtevant, Melody Ricketts, Evonne Kezios, Hannah Perazzo, and Marissa Seaman, with stage management support from Kendra Olson.

Dates and showtimes are November 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 25, 30, December 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, & 16 at 7:30 pm, and November 12, 19, 24, December 3, 10, & 17 at 2 pm, at the theater’s location at 147 E. Pueblo Street in Reno. 

Advanced reservations are strongly advised. This play is recommended for audiences 12 and up. Tickets are $15 for students, $23 for seniors, $28 for adults. There is also a Name-Your-Price performance on Saturday, November 11, where audience members can choose what they want to pay to see the show and a post-show talkback on Sunday, November 12. 

RLT will also hold a captioned performance with English subtitles in December. 

For tickets and information, visit www.renolittletheater.org or call (775) 813-8900.

During the run of the show, Reno Little Theater will be collecting new socks and underwear (all sizes and styles) and monetary donations to benefit The Eddy House during National Youth Homelessness Awareness Month. For more information on the work being done in our community by The Eddy House, visit www.eddyhouse.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

A treat to enjoy during the Fall season: gluten-free for Halloween and Thanksgiving (sponsored)

Sponsored
A gluten-free recipe to make pumpkin chocolate chip cookies for a fall treat.

Lombardo parrots Cuomo in effort to invalidate Ethics Commission 

Government
Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is taking a page from the playbook of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his quest to nullify the Nevada Ethics Commission, and in the process, undue the commission’s imposition of a $20,000 fine and determination that Lombardo willfully violated ethics law.

Five events this week: Ukulele fest, spooky moon catchers and pipes on this river

Arts & Entertainment
Halloween-themed events continue to dominate our calendar this time of year, but educational, artistic and musical events continue aplenty. This week’s recommended events include an opportunity to make your own spooky mooncatchers or catch a free concert on the river.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Why isn’t City of Reno staff honest with the council and public? (opinion)

Opinion
The Reno City Council should set city staff straight, demand honesty, and send a message that we are serious about offering safe micro-mobility fast.

Five events this week: Haunted stuff

Arts & Entertainment
Pumpkins and other Halloweenie stuff are starting to appear now that fall colors have returned and winter is in the horizon.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC