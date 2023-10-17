“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” comes to Reno Little Theater in Nov. (sponsored)

Reno Little Theater celebrates the holiday season with “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” a twist on the classic holiday movie. Set in a radio studio in the 1940s, we meet an actor who plays George Bailey, a man who’s always wanted to leave his small town for bigger and better things. But you know the story: When a financial crisis hits, and he contemplates suicide, an angel shows him what the world would be like without him.

Chaos ensues as George tries to set things right with the help of his friends and family. But with the sound effects team in the radio station adding their unique touch, things don’t always go as planned.

Directed by Christopher Willson and assistant directed by Liliana Abel-Suarez, the show features performances from Adam Semas, Stephen Schillo, Jim Sturtevant, Melody Ricketts, Evonne Kezios, Hannah Perazzo, and Marissa Seaman, with stage management support from Kendra Olson.

Dates and showtimes are November 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 25, 30, December 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, & 16 at 7:30 pm, and November 12, 19, 24, December 3, 10, & 17 at 2 pm, at the theater’s location at 147 E. Pueblo Street in Reno.

Advanced reservations are strongly advised. This play is recommended for audiences 12 and up. Tickets are $15 for students, $23 for seniors, $28 for adults. There is also a Name-Your-Price performance on Saturday, November 11, where audience members can choose what they want to pay to see the show and a post-show talkback on Sunday, November 12.

RLT will also hold a captioned performance with English subtitles in December.

For tickets and information, visit www.renolittletheater.org or call (775) 813-8900.

During the run of the show, Reno Little Theater will be collecting new socks and underwear (all sizes and styles) and monetary donations to benefit The Eddy House during National Youth Homelessness Awareness Month. For more information on the work being done in our community by The Eddy House, visit www.eddyhouse.org.

