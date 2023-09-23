RLT’s ‘A Facility for Living’ explores the quirks and humor of living in an ominous retirement home (photos)

By Taylor Harker | photos by Bob Conrad

Reno Little Theater’s latest production, Katie Forgette’s “A Facility for Living,” is a hilarious play that spotlights the chaotic lives of residents in a retirement home. This comedic gem explores aging, care and community, enveloping them all in laughter.

Jessica Johnson as Nurse Claudia in Reno Little Theaters’ production of “A Facility for Living.” Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

The narrative unfolds in the wake of Medicare’s dissolution and Dick Cheney’s election as president. The retirement facility begins to resemble more of a confinement than a community. Stringent regulations govern daily life, with residents subjected to extensive rules of quiet hours dominating most of their days. Further restrictions mandate an early dinner at 5 p.m., and residents frequently face reprimands from the head nurse, Claudia, for their medical conditions.

The play’s setting invokes a surreal atmosphere reminiscent of “The Twilight Zone,” where residents grappling with conditions like diabetes endure harassment and face harsh criticism for the life choices that led them to this community.

Enter Joe Taylor, a retired theater actor whose arrival revitalizes the residents. He introduces a breath of fresh air, proposing that residents should organize and participate in their own theatrical productions, injecting creativity into the lives of his fellow residents and new friends. This camaraderie sparks the idea of staging a Christmas production for the enjoyment of friends and family during the holiday season.

As the play unfolds, it weaves a tapestry of absurd and comedic situations, highlighting the humorous aspects of aging and communal living. The show balances poking fun at the challenges of aging while celebrating the resilience and humor of retirement community living.

“A Facility for Living” invites audiences to reflect on the human condition in a lighthearted, entertaining manner. It serves as a reminder that laughter can be the best medicine, even in life’s most trying moments. The play’s witty dialogue and vivid characters create an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Details

Written by: Katie Forgette

Directed by: Moira Bengochea

Actors and Crew

Patrick Mink as Kevin

Wendy Feign as Judy

Kevin Michael as Wally

Jessica Johnson as Nurse Claudia

Terri Gray as Mitzi

James Winkler as Joe

Marti Creveling as Mitzi (scheduled 9/29,10/7,10/13)

Asst. Direction: Tobie Barton

Stage Manager: Benjamin Browder

Asst. Stage Manager: Jasmine Miller

Scenic, Lighting, Prop, & Sound Designer: Chad Sweet

Accent & Dialect Coach: Rosie Brownlow-Calkin

Intimacy Director: Thomas Rao

Fight Choreographer: Kevin Michael

Costumer: Moira Bengochea

Costume Asst.: Marissa Scharlau

Dramaturg: Luis Galvez

Dates

Evening Show Dates: Sept. 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, Oct. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 @ 7:30 p.m.

Matinee Show Dates: Sept. 24, Oct. 1,8,15 @ 2 p.m.

Tickets

Regular: $28 per person

Students: $15 per person

Seniors: $23 per person

Website: https://www.renolittletheater.org

Photo gallery