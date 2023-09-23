45.8 F
RLT’s ‘A Facility for Living’ explores the quirks and humor of living in an ominous retirement home (photos)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Reno Little Theaters' production of "A Facility for Living" explores the quirks and humor of living in an ominous retirement home. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

By Taylor Harker | photos by Bob Conrad

Reno Little Theater’s latest production, Katie Forgette’s “A Facility for Living,” is a hilarious play that spotlights the chaotic lives of residents in a retirement home. This comedic gem explores aging, care and community, enveloping them all in laughter.

The narrative unfolds in the wake of Medicare’s dissolution and Dick Cheney’s election as president. The retirement facility begins to resemble more of a confinement than a community. Stringent regulations govern daily life, with residents subjected to extensive rules of quiet hours dominating most of their days. Further restrictions mandate an early dinner at 5 p.m., and residents frequently face reprimands from the head nurse, Claudia, for their medical conditions.

The play’s setting invokes a surreal atmosphere reminiscent of “The Twilight Zone,” where residents grappling with conditions like diabetes endure harassment and face harsh criticism for the life choices that led them to this community.

Enter Joe Taylor, a retired theater actor whose arrival revitalizes the residents. He introduces a breath of fresh air, proposing that residents should organize and participate in their own theatrical productions, injecting creativity into the lives of his fellow residents and new friends. This camaraderie sparks the idea of staging a Christmas production for the enjoyment of friends and family during the holiday season.

As the play unfolds, it weaves a tapestry of absurd and comedic situations, highlighting the humorous aspects of aging and communal living. The show balances poking fun at the challenges of aging while celebrating the resilience and humor of retirement community living.

“A Facility for Living” invites audiences to reflect on the human condition in a lighthearted, entertaining manner. It serves as a reminder that laughter can be the best medicine, even in life’s most trying moments. The play’s witty dialogue and vivid characters create an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Details

Written by: Katie Forgette

Directed by: Moira Bengochea

Actors and Crew

  • Patrick Mink as Kevin
  • Wendy Feign as Judy
  • Kevin Michael as Wally
  • Jessica Johnson as Nurse Claudia
  • Terri Gray as Mitzi
  • James Winkler as Joe
  • Marti Creveling as Mitzi (scheduled 9/29,10/7,10/13)
  • Asst. Direction: Tobie Barton
  • Stage Manager: Benjamin Browder
  • Asst. Stage Manager: Jasmine Miller
  • Scenic, Lighting, Prop, & Sound Designer: Chad Sweet
  • Accent & Dialect Coach: Rosie Brownlow-Calkin
  • Intimacy Director: Thomas Rao
  • Fight Choreographer: Kevin Michael
  • Costumer: Moira Bengochea
  • Costume Asst.: Marissa Scharlau
  • Dramaturg: Luis Galvez

Dates

  • Evening Show Dates: Sept. 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, Oct. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Matinee Show Dates: Sept. 24, Oct. 1,8,15 @ 2 p.m.

Tickets

  • Regular: $28 per person
  • Students: $15 per person
  • Seniors: $23 per person 

Website: https://www.renolittletheater.org

Photo gallery

