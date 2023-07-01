RLT’s ‘Seussical The Musical’ brings color and nostalgic charm to one performance 

By: Taylor Harker | Photos: Bob Conrad

Step into the enchanting world of “Seussical the Musical” put on by Reno Little Theater. The Cat in the Hat takes center stage to tell the story of Horton, an elephant who embarks on an interesting journey when he discovers a minuscule speck of dust harboring the Whos.

Not only must he shield the Whos from the skepticism of the town, but he also assumes the responsibility of safeguarding an abandoned egg entrusted to him by the flighty Mayzie La Bird.

In a world plagued by ridicule, danger and even kidnapping, Horton’s unwavering dedication and curiosity is put to the test. He is determined to help the Whos, but mainly Jojo–a child sent to a military academy for having too wild of an imagination.

The musical takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as themes of friendship, loyalty, family and community are skillfully intertwined into the narrative. The production takes many turns and brings back all the nostalgia of being a kid again and reading Dr. Suess for the first time.

While Horton endures the disbelief of others, his resilience and unwavering faith in the power of goodness serve as an inspiration. The importance of standing up for what one believes in, even when no one else does, becomes an apparent theme throughout the show.

With its colorful and dynamic production, “Seussical the Musical” brings the imaginative world of Dr. Seuss to life on stage. From the whimsical costumes to the catchy melodies, the audience is transported to a realm where imagination knows no bounds.

The talented cast captivates with their performances, conveying the depth and complexity of these beloved characters. Every known Dr. Suess book, from “Green Eggs and Ham” to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” is interwoven into one story.

Prepare to be enthralled by the magical spectacle that is “Seussical the Musical.” As Horton’s journey unfolds and the bonds of friendship and community are tested, the audience is reminded of the power of playfulness in the human spirit.

Join Horton, The Cat in the Hat, the Grinch and a cast of colorful characters on an unforgettable adventure filled with laughter and the timeless lessons of Dr. Seuss to not take anything too seriously. This performance is perfect for the family and anyone ages five and up.

Photos

Details

Written by: Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Directed by: Shea King​

Actors and Crew

Eric Boudreau as Cat in the Hat

Imani Valle as Jojo (7/2, 7/8, 7/14, 7/16, 7/27, 7/28, 7/29, 7/30)

Eli Espinosa as Jojo (6/30, 7/1, 7/7, 7/9, 7/13, 7/15, 7/20, 7/21, 7/22, 7/23)

Michael Rapisora as Horton

Marissa Sanseri as Mayzie

Maddy Regrut as Gertrude

Hannah Blayney as Sour Kangaroo

Adam Semas as Wickersham/Mayor

Moira Laughlin as Bird Girl/Mrs.Mayor

Quentin Powers as Wickersham/General

Trevor Young as Grinch/Yertle/Ensemble

Serena Dantzler as Bird Girl

B Falk as Bird Girl/Wickersham

Cassidy Buchan as Bird Girl

Ann Black as Ensemble

Elle Vaughn as Ensemble

Ava Nobert as Ensemble

Assistant Directors: Melina Frogget & Jordan Pettipiece

Stage Manager: Audra McCarroll

Assistant Stage Manager: Alexis Huckaby

Scenic, Lighting, Sound & Prop Design: Chad Sweet

Asst. Lighting Design: Jess Brown

Asst. Scenic Design: Gage Baile

Accent & Dialect Coach: Rosie Brownlow-Calkin

Costumes: Julie D. Roberston

Dramaturg: Jordan Pettipiece

Dates

Evening Show Dates: June 30 July 1, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 pm

Matinee Show Dates: July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 2 pm

Tickets

Regular: $30 per person

Students: $15 per person

Seniors: $25 per person

Website: https://www.renolittletheater.org