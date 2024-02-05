Five events in Reno this week: Heart beat fest, basketball

This week, the city is bustling with options to dive into the local music scene at one of the many live venues. Or, sports enthusiasts can catch the Wolf Pack against San Diego for a game that’s sure to get their adrenaline pumping. East Fourth Street also has a festival that’s right up your alley: The Heart Beat of Reno Festival scheduled for Feb. 9 and 10.
Sponsored events
- Robin Spielberg performs in Fallon on Feb. 17. A long-time elite member of the prestigious Steinway Artist Roster, Spielberg has 1/2 billion streams of her music across the globe.
- Reno Jazz Orchestra Presents “Trombone Extravaganza.” Enjoy an afternoon of the finest jazz musicians in northern Nevada as the Reno Jazz Orchestra performs with guest composer and trombonist Dean Sorenson, with Josh Reed directing.
- “While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey at Reno Little Theater. It is a breathtaking comedy full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep audience members on their toes. Lord Clive and Lady Monica Wickenham are hosting a dinner party that turns sour. A thunderstorm! The lights go out! An agonized voice! A pistol shot! What happened when the lights went out? That’s the big question of this hilarious, fast-paced production.
Editor’s picks
- Slothrust, Weakened Friends and more. Led by guitarist/singer/songwriter Leah Wellbaum, Brooklyn’s Slothrust is a rock band of musicians from the jazz/blues tradition who sound nothing like jazz musicians playing rock.
- “Flaunt Your Flaws!” The Musical-Improv Mock Dating Reality Show. This show is a new hybrid musical/improv formatted as a mock dating reality show, so you get to watch it unfold differently each time.
- University of Nevada Men’s Basketball vs San Diego State. University of Nevada Men’s Basketball takes on San Diego State on Feb. 9, 5 p.m., at Lawlor Events Center. The Pack has been doing well this season, so come out and support the team. Go Pack.
- Reno World Singers Inaugural Concert. Join Director Dominque Gonzales and the Reno World Singers as they raise their voices in harmony, inviting audience members to be part of a musical celebration that transcends borders and unites hearts.
- Heart Beat of Reno Festival. Come celebrate love at the Heart Beat of Reno Festival, a two-day Valentine’s Block Party extravaganza featuring over 45 of Reno’s best house DJs, interactive art and activities, local vendors, delicious food, and oh, so much more.