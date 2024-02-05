Five events in Reno this week: Heart beat fest, basketball

This week, the city is bustling with options to dive into the local music scene at one of the many live venues. Or, sports enthusiasts can catch the Wolf Pack against San Diego for a game that’s sure to get their adrenaline pumping. East Fourth Street also has a festival that’s right up your alley: The Heart Beat of Reno Festival scheduled for Feb. 9 and 10.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Be sure to confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes, cancellations, etc. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.

Robin Spielberg performs in Fallon on Feb. 17. A long-time elite member of the prestigious Steinway Artist Roster, Spielberg has 1/2 billion streams of her music across the globe.

on Feb. 17. A long-time elite member of the prestigious Steinway Artist Roster, Spielberg has 1/2 billion streams of her music across the globe. Reno Jazz Orchestra Presents “Trombone Extravaganza.” Enjoy an afternoon of the finest jazz musicians in northern Nevada as the Reno Jazz Orchestra performs with guest composer and trombonist Dean Sorenson, with Josh Reed directing.

Enjoy an afternoon of the finest jazz musicians in northern Nevada as the Reno Jazz Orchestra performs with guest composer and trombonist Dean Sorenson, with Josh Reed directing. “While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey at Reno Little Theater. It is a breathtaking comedy full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep audience members on their toes. Lord Clive and Lady Monica Wickenham are hosting a dinner party that turns sour. A thunderstorm! The lights go out! An agonized voice! A pistol shot! What happened when the lights went out? That’s the big question of this hilarious, fast-paced production.

Editor’s picks