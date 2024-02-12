Five events in Reno this week: Poetry, bass guitar and Bonanza

Toby Mac’s in town this week, but he has some competition with oodles of local events sure to draw folks out on the town. This week you can learn all about the bass guitar with Scot Marshall’s “All About That Bass” presentation. There’s also the Poetry Out Loud semi-finals and some new art to check out. If you are feeling nostalgic, the Galena Creek Visitors Center has a talk on the hit show “Bonanza.”
Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week's events preview column.
Be sure to confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes, cancellations, etc.
Sponsored events
Robin Spielberg performs in Fallon on Feb. 17. A long-time elite member of the prestigious Steinway Artist Roster, Spielberg has 1/2 billion streams of her music across the globe.
Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.
Poetry Out Loud Washoe County Semi-Finals. Poetry Out Loud is a nationwide poetry contest for high school students. It promotes the appreciation and understanding of exceptional poetry, as well as the honing of public speaking skills and confidence.
Mom Cars, Rain on Fridays, The Band Cope, TBA. Hailing from San Francisco, Mom Cars is a recent addition to the area’s indie-rock scene. The Band Cope is a four-piece indie/alternative band from San Diego that is “making the music your mom needed to get through her divorce.”
“Figures & Fantasy” – Illustrations by David Wilson. David Wilson, in his debut exhibition “Figures & Fantasy,” unveils a world where gestures transcend into expressive tales. His work, a fusion of life drawing and fantasy illustrations, encapsulates movement, light, and the personalities of characters. This exhibit is hanging until March 14.
History Presentation: Reflections of Bonanza. On Saturday February 17 at 10 a.m., the Galena Creek Visitor Center presents “Reflections of Bonanza.” Ride back in time to when Ben, Adam, Hoss and Little Joe stood for honesty and decency – and owned about a third of the Lake Tahoe Basin.
