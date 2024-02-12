Five events in Reno this week: Poetry, bass guitar and Bonanza

Toby Mac’s in town this week, but he has some competition with oodles of local events sure to draw folks out on the town. This week you can learn all about the bass guitar with Scot Marshall’s “All About That Bass” presentation. There’s also the Poetry Out Loud semi-finals and some new art to check out. If you are feeling nostalgic, the Galena Creek Visitors Center has a talk on the hit show “Bonanza.”

Robin Spielberg performs in Fallon on Feb. 17. A long-time elite member of the prestigious Steinway Artist Roster, Spielberg has 1/2 billion streams of her music across the globe.

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center's latest exhibit is part two of last year's Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.

