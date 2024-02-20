48.2 F
Five events in Reno this week: Mental health education, jazz and basketball

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Nevada vanquished #24 San Diego State with a thrilling 70-66 victory in overtime at Lawlor Events Center on 2.9.24 (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)

Reno is buzzing with a diverse lineup of events this week. The Pack is fresh off its win against UNLV (yay!) and will face Wyoming on Tuesday at Lawlor Event Center. We’re hoping for a similar performance from the women’s team, taking on UNLV on Saturday, Feb. 24. Also up this week is the always incredible UNR jazz band performing with students from the Washoe County School District. 

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column. 

Be sure to confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes, cancellations, etc. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.

This Is Reno’s “A City In Crisis” Carson City documentary screening. Bob Conrad, producer of “A City in Crisis,” will be hosted by Night Off The Streets (NOTS) and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church for the Carson City screening of a documentary about issues of housing and homelessness in Reno. The event is March 2. Doors open at 3:30 pm. The film will start at 4 pm. 

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.

Editor’s picks

  1. University of Nevada Men’s Basketball vs Wyoming. University of Nevada Men’s Basketball takes on Wyoming at the Lawlor Events Center on Feb. 20. 
  2. WCSD Honor Jazz and Jazz Lab 1.  The Washoe County School District Honor Jazz ensemble will perform works together with the UNR Jazz Lab 1 ensemble.
  3. B2B networking. Expand your professional network, forge valuable partnerships and discover new business opportunities
  4. The Bias Inside Us Exhibition Event. Claire Stanford, local author and UNR professor, will read from her new New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice novel “Happy for You,” followed by a discussion with the audience of the novel and implicit bias as experienced by the novel’s protagonist, Evelyn.
  5. Family-to-Family Education Course. NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have been there and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.
