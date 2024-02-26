Five events in Reno this week: UNR Wind Ensemble, Coco Montoya, improv

Comedy, education, sports and music comprise the many Reno events this week. All eyes will be on the Wolf Pack men’s basketball team as it takes on Colorado (Tuesday, away) and Fresno on Friday at Lawlor. Go Pack!
Sports not your thing? There are educational events, a lot of comedy and a few improv shows this week. Get out and have fun.
- This Is Reno’s “A City In Crisis” Carson City documentary screening. Bob Conrad, producer of “A City in Crisis,” will be hosted by Night Off The Streets (NOTS) and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church for the Carson City screening of a documentary about issues of housing and homelessness in Reno. The event is March 2. Doors open at 3:30 pm. The film will start at 4 pm.
- Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.
Editor’s picks
- Coco Montoya Celebrates New Album at the Nashville Social Club. Award-winning, internationally renowned blues-rock guitarist, singer and songwriter Coco Montoya will celebrate the release of his sixth Alligator Records album (and first release in four years), Writing On The Wall, with a live performance at the Nashville Social Club’s Swan Music Hall in Carson City
- Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity: An author talk with Kim Scott. Why is feedback so difficult, and how can we make it easier? The idea is simple: You don’t have to choose between being a pushover and a jerk. Kim Scott, New York Times bestselling author of Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity, will explain the Radical Candor feedback framework and how you can practice it today.
- The Magpie – Musical Improv Show. This show will be music to your ears – literally. Songs will inspire and shape the scenes that our improv actors will create in front of your eyes. Come enjoy a night full of laughter and melodies.
- Nevada Wind Ensemble & Concert Winds. The Nevada Wind Ensemble and Concert Winds perform a diverse repertoire of works for wind ensembles, large and small.
- Backroom Comedy at The Polo Lounge. Get ready to be blown away by the comedic talents of host Luke Metzidakis, the 17-year-old “kid comedy genius” who is taking the comedy scene by storm.