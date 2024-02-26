Five events in Reno this week: UNR Wind Ensemble, Coco Montoya, improv

Comedy, education, sports and music comprise the many Reno events this week. All eyes will be on the Wolf Pack men’s basketball team as it takes on Colorado (Tuesday, away) and Fresno on Friday at Lawlor. Go Pack!

Sports not your thing? There are educational events, a lot of comedy and a few improv shows this week. Get out and have fun.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Be sure to confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes, cancellations, etc. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.

This Is Reno’s “A City In Crisis” Carson City documentary screening. Bob Conrad, producer of “A City in Crisis,” will be hosted by Night Off The Streets (NOTS) and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church for the Carson City screening of a documentary about issues of housing and homelessness in Reno. The event is March 2. Doors open at 3:30 pm. The film will start at 4 pm.

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.

Editor’s picks