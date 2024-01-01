The Taste of Music: Edelweiss opens at The Summit

An edelweiss is a white flower popular in Austria that stands for nobility and is known by many thanks to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1959 musical. It’s also the name of the newest restaurant to open at The Summit.

A nod to her Austrian descent, owner Monika Marsh opened Edelweiss to bring her family’s Austrian recipes and other cultural delights to the Reno community.

It stands where Noble Pie closed its South Reno location in October, and it didn’t take long for the turnaround to happen; Edelweiss opened its doors in December.

The menu is filled with classic dishes such as goulash and schnitzel.

A collection of small plates is ideal for sharing several or a smaller appetite. The Austrian goulash is a menu standout, marked as one of the most popular so far. Started with a thick broth heavy in flavors of smoked Hungarian paprika, chunks of tender, braised Angus beef add substance and texture before it’s finished with sour cream and fresh herbs.

The broth is served at just the right temperature and is a great option for cold and rainy—or snowy—days. I suggest ordering a side of Belgian fries to complement the goulash. These crispy Belgian-style frites are sprinkled with herbs, sea salt and fresh pepper and can be served with a variety of sauces, including everything from ketchup to lingonberry jam. I like the malted garlic aioli. The fries come as a side ($5) or in a basket ($10).

Edelweiss interior by Nora Tarte / THIS IS RENO.

The potato pancakes are similar to hashbrowns and are served in a stack before they’re topped with sour cream. The outsides are slightly crunchy with a soft middle. The flavors here are subtle, which makes it a good dish to accompany any other items on the menu without pulling focus.

The Swiss asparagus is a flavor bomb. Any fan of asparagus will love this version, served with a rich Hollandaise sauce and crispy prosciutto, plus pine nuts for added crunch. The asparagus is tender and easy to bite into, served with a delectable combination of spices that truly change the flavor profile.

The rest of the menu offers everything from spaetzle (egg noodles) to Austrian potato salad made with warm Yukon Gold potatoes and both Dijon and whole grain mustard.

In addition to whiskers on kittens, one of my favorite things was the goulash & spaetzle. It’s essentially the same as the goulash described above but includes crispy spaetzle soaked into the decadent sauce, as well. Spaetzle is a European egg noodle commonly served as a side to meat entrees in Austria.

Schnitzel is offered as pork, veal or chicken, and there are other delicacies, such as a boiled beef dish called Tafelspitz and traditional desserts, such as apple strudel. A collection of Austrian pizzas also grace the menu.

Inside, the theme of the restaurant feels like an Austrian ski lodge. The cozy interior of the pub whisks guests to a faraway land, with dark walls and wood paneling that feels mountainous and European. The walls are decked out in old ski photos of Marsh’s father, whom the restaurant honors in many ways.

For the season, garlands are hung across antlered chandeliers, and the walls boast Christmas wreaths. A blow-up Santa and a Christmas tree add to the festivity.

The seasonal cocktail list also complements the cuisine, pulling from the full bar to turn out classic drinks and several twists and a full list of local brews.

Location

13979 South Virginia Street