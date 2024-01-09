Tasting room with a view: Mt. Rose Wine Company opens at Summit Mall

When Lacie and Doug Flannery relocated to Reno in early 2023, they knew they wanted to open a wine bar. It was a business they were familiar with, having long operated a similar concept in the Chicago suburbs they once called home. So, when the newly purchased Shayden Summit Reno shopping center had a lease available, they jumped at the opportunity.

It took a few months to set up the space and get their ducks in a row, but by November 2023, Mt. Rose Wine Company was open for business.

The Flannerys want Mt. Rose to be a quality but affordable bottle shop in south Reno, bringing small-batch wines to customers. But in addition to their selection of wines from around the world, they also pour a small number by the glass and offer tasting flights for those who want to try a few different wines in one sitting.

The result is a cozy atmosphere where people can shop or meet up, whether wine is the destination or they simply want to sip some vino before catching a movie.

The footprint is small but mighty. A complete redesign by Lacie resulted in an open-air space that feels much larger than it is. While it once housed a beauty parlor, one would never know it now by looking around. The wine racks on every wall, the central bar and table area, and the views overlooking the mall—and distant mountains—are all perfectly set to welcome guests. Image courtesy of Mt. Rose Bottle Shop and used with permission.

A chalkboard announces the wines available by the glass, with prices listed alongside their names. The bottles around the shop can also all be opened on-site (and if you’re making an economical decision, I suggest it).

The Flannerys have a wine club at Mt. Rose. They operated one out of their Glen Ellyn, Illinois, shop called Ko-ze, and it was so popular it sold out, requiring the husband-and-wife team to keep a waitlist for prospective members. They hope for the same popularity here. For $48 each month, wine club members will receive two bottles of vino, one red and one white, unless otherwise requested. As of now, there’s still room for sign-ups, and it can be done online.

The focus of Mt. Rose is clearly on the wine. There are small bites, such as a charcuterie board. Since there is no restaurant on-site, the space is for those 21+.

As the owners get their bearings, they’re adding more offerings to the shop. They’ll continue to curate new wines to share with guests while also keeping a few mainstays on the shelves. And guided tastings and special events will start to become more prominent on the calendar. Being a wine club member will also give customers first dibs on event tickets.

The tasting room and bottle shop is located behind Vans and Reno Running Co., across the parking lot from Land Ocean and Skipolini’s. As of now, they are open Wednesday through Sunday, 2-7 p.m. every day except Sunday when hours are 1-5 p.m.

More

13987 S Virginia Street, Suite 712, Reno (Summit Shopping Center)

https://mtrosewineco.com