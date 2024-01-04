My Pie, your way 

My Pie belongs on the list of the best pizza places in Reno.

The pizzeria offers a make-it-yourself counter-serve option that rivals Smack Pie and Blaze Pizza, but with a local touch. And while one can stack an 11-inch pie with as many ingredients as possible, there’s also a menu of specialty pizzas, which I recommend.

The pizzas are served in a traditional New York style, but they source local ingredients whenever possible. The Grandma’s Pie Pizza is a personal favorite, made with garlic and olive oil plus Parmesan cheese, light mozzarella, oregano, basil and mamma’s marinara sauce plopped on in batches instead of spread evenly over the crust.

The result tastes similar to a Margherita pizza—which is also on the menu—but with a hearty marinara sauce that ups the ante on the final flavor.

There are also some newer pies that offer a bit of creativity. Leave the decision-making to the pizza masters and order up a BLTG pie. It’s almost like a salad on top of pizza crust. The crust is brushed with garlic and oil before mozzarella, gorgonzola, Parmesan and Romano cheeses are melted on top. Then, bacon, juicy tomato slices and romaine lettuce are added before a generous drizzle of ranch finishes the pie.

There’s also the My Uncle Meatball Pie offering up a flavorful marinara base before Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheeses are melted over the crust. The pie is then finished with ricotta cheese, meatballs and caramelized onions for an Italian lover’s dream.

While the pies take center stage, the appetizers here are definitely worth a taste. The meatballs are a favorite. Served with ricotta and basil and soaked in a delicious marinara sauce, Parmesan and Romano cheeses as well as parsley finish the dish. There are also crisp slices of pizza dough bread served on the side so you can soak up the remaining sauce.

The garlic knots may just be the most delicious item overall, perhaps even stealing the spotlight from the pizzas. The soft dough balls are cooked to perfection, golden brown on the outside and soft and warm on the inside. The garlic flavor is mild and the knots are finished with Parmesan and Romano cheeses, as well as parsley. One can also choose a meat topping for your garlic knots, and I highly recommend going with the pepperoni.

Caprese, cheesy bread and salads round out the menu.

When it comes to dessert, cinna-knots offer up something similar to garlic knots but with a dessert twist. The real star, however, is a thick triple-chocolate cookie baked fresh every day. The cookies are soft and gooey on the inside and overflowing with chocolate bites.

Located on Double R Boulevard, it’s an easy stop for many working professionals at lunch, and it offers up a hearty meal for an affordable price. Pizzas, after all, are only $11-16 depending on the pie. Open until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, it’s also a worthy dinner option when you just don’t feel like cooking.

More

https://pizzayourway.com/mypiereno

9333 Double R Blvd, #1700

Reno, NV 89521