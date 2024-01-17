47.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Food & DrinkNews

Late Night Libations: Blind Dog Tavern

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Blind Dog Tavern cocktail.
Blind Dog Tavern cocktail. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

Location matters. Perched on the corner of Sierra and West First streets, The Blind Dog Tavern is in a prime location to serve specialty cocktails and a selection of beer and wine to a late-night crowd.

Whether they’re sauntering over for a nightcap after dinner on the Riverwalk or are catching a pre-movie drink, the downtown corner bar beckons guests to take a seat and relax with something as simple as a vodka soda or as complex as a Wanderlust, a signature shaken drink made from chamomile vanilla tea-infused gin, Genepy des Alpes, lemon and orange vanilla syrup.

A friendly bartender greets guests who gather at tables in the small yet modern space, dimly lit, to set the mood for date night or an evening out with friends. A short menu on the bar suggests sipping on a rambler, a creative take on the old-fashioned made with bourbon, amaro, pineapple gum, maraschino liqueur and a combination of orange and angostura bitters.

Regardless of the night of the week, as the hours tick by, the bar tends to get busier. A couple of televisions play soundlessly on the wall, but the main attraction is whomever you’ve come to enjoy a drink with or whomever you’re bound to meet.

Rum, Fire, Coffee, a Blind Dog Tavern cocktail.
Rum, Fire, Coffee, a Blind Dog Tavern cocktail. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

In addition to the cocktails, which range from absinthe-soaked gin to spicy tequila coffees, there’s a small selection of beers on tap, and red, white and sparkling wine by the glass. The former includes nearby favorites such as a pilsner from Firestone Walker Brewing Company and an IPA from Stone Brewing, as well as a locally brewed Revision IPA, although beers are subject to change. The latter is surprisingly high-end for a cocktail bar in this area, offering Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon as their singular choice for red.

On our particular visit, the bartender, Nick, a friendly University of Nevada, Reno student, was also adept at mixing up off-menu drinks, including a stand-out negroni.

To round out the menu, Blind Dog Tavern sells a selection of canned cocktails, too. Offered in bottles and cans, the Strawberry Guava Topo Chico is a favorite, as well as The Finnish Long Drink. There are also beers, but not the mass-produced light lagers one might expect. The current menu boasts an Obsidian Stout and a Sour Monkey Sour Ale, plus cider. 

Prices range from $3-8 for beers and canned beverages, $10 for wines and $11 for any of the specialty cocktails on the menu.

On Fridays and Saturday nights, the establishment serves clients until 3 a.m. but closes at 2 a.m. on other nights of the week. Depending on the day, service starts at 2 or 3 p.m.

Josh Callen, who owns the bar, is also the man behind Poor Devil Saloon in Midtown and Hideout Lounge on Park Street.

More

Wanderlust, a Blind Dog Tavern cocktail.
Wanderlust, a Blind Dog Tavern cocktail. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
Nora Tarte
Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Food & Drink

Tasting room with a view: Mt. Rose Wine Company opens at Summit Mall

Nora Tarte -
Lacie and Doug Flannery want Mt. Rose Wine Co. to be a quality but affordable bottle shop in Reno, bringing small-batch wines to customers.

My Pie, your way 

The Taste of Music: Edelweiss opens at The Summit

Warm up with a winter Pignic

Root for the home team, drink beer, play mini golf (photos)

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC