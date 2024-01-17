Late Night Libations: Blind Dog Tavern

Location matters. Perched on the corner of Sierra and West First streets, The Blind Dog Tavern is in a prime location to serve specialty cocktails and a selection of beer and wine to a late-night crowd.

Whether they’re sauntering over for a nightcap after dinner on the Riverwalk or are catching a pre-movie drink, the downtown corner bar beckons guests to take a seat and relax with something as simple as a vodka soda or as complex as a Wanderlust, a signature shaken drink made from chamomile vanilla tea-infused gin, Genepy des Alpes, lemon and orange vanilla syrup.

A friendly bartender greets guests who gather at tables in the small yet modern space, dimly lit, to set the mood for date night or an evening out with friends. A short menu on the bar suggests sipping on a rambler, a creative take on the old-fashioned made with bourbon, amaro, pineapple gum, maraschino liqueur and a combination of orange and angostura bitters.

Regardless of the night of the week, as the hours tick by, the bar tends to get busier. A couple of televisions play soundlessly on the wall, but the main attraction is whomever you’ve come to enjoy a drink with or whomever you’re bound to meet. Rum, Fire, Coffee, a Blind Dog Tavern cocktail. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

In addition to the cocktails, which range from absinthe-soaked gin to spicy tequila coffees, there’s a small selection of beers on tap, and red, white and sparkling wine by the glass. The former includes nearby favorites such as a pilsner from Firestone Walker Brewing Company and an IPA from Stone Brewing, as well as a locally brewed Revision IPA, although beers are subject to change. The latter is surprisingly high-end for a cocktail bar in this area, offering Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon as their singular choice for red.

On our particular visit, the bartender, Nick, a friendly University of Nevada, Reno student, was also adept at mixing up off-menu drinks, including a stand-out negroni.

To round out the menu, Blind Dog Tavern sells a selection of canned cocktails, too. Offered in bottles and cans, the Strawberry Guava Topo Chico is a favorite, as well as The Finnish Long Drink. There are also beers, but not the mass-produced light lagers one might expect. The current menu boasts an Obsidian Stout and a Sour Monkey Sour Ale, plus cider.

Prices range from $3-8 for beers and canned beverages, $10 for wines and $11 for any of the specialty cocktails on the menu.

On Fridays and Saturday nights, the establishment serves clients until 3 a.m. but closes at 2 a.m. on other nights of the week. Depending on the day, service starts at 2 or 3 p.m.

Josh Callen, who owns the bar, is also the man behind Poor Devil Saloon in Midtown and Hideout Lounge on Park Street.

https://www.bdtreno.com/

Address: 50 N. Sierra St., 1A