It’s so hot, it’s sizzling

Sizzle Pie is part-bar, part pizza parlor

Sizzle Pie has amassed a following for its pizza parlor in downtown Reno. Located on Center Street, the hip pizzeria serves up pies with fun-to-order names like 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon, Rad Wings of Destiny, and Police and Thieves.

The vibrant space makes a statement about its alternative culture, honoring punk and metal music and a vibe that matches—just check out the walls. Even the logo features an angry-looking black cat.

At its core, Sizzle Pie is a pizza restaurant. It’s in a good location for those looking to eat before or after hitting the downtown night scene or as a more casual meal before an evening at The Pioneer Center.

The pies themselves are rather large. The thin-crust pizzas are sliced into eighths and served as 12” or 18” meals. A slice of the bigger pie resembles a slice from Costco, meaning one or two will fill you up.

The largest selection of specialty pies are meat meat-heavy. The 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon is the company’s take on a Hawaiian pizza, made with Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple. The Ace of Spades is really just a fun way to order pepperoni. And the Napalm Breath gets its name from a trio of strong ingredients—crushed garlic, red onions and jalapeños—plus pepperoni.

Sizzle Pie, however, also has a reputation for being diet-friendly, accommodating vegetarian snackers as well as those who eat gluten-free, because being considerate of others is decidedly punk rock.

Veggie pies are offered in the same sizes and include The Gold Ring, made with white truffle oil, goat cheese and green onion; the Queen, featuring fresh mozzarella, basil, crushed garlic and tomatoes; and the White Walker with an olive oil base and covered in spinach, roasted garlic, feta cheese and a light dusting of herbs and spices.

The menu is simple. Aside from pizzas, there are a few salads and knot options. The garlic knots are particularly divine, brushed with olive oil, herbs and spices and served with the dipping sauce of your choice. A traditional house red sauce, like a marinara, is probably the most traditional option, but remember—enjoying Sizzle Pie is all about the unexpected. I recommend slathering those doughy babies in the caramelized onion spread, although barbecue sauce and a vegan ranch are also available.

Another cool feature of the restaurant is the soda machine serves Jones, an alternative soda brand with funky flavors, instead of the routine Coke or Pepsi products.

While dining in, ordering out, and even delivery are all routine ways to stanch your pizza cravings, Sizzle Pie also offers a fun bar atmosphere. Accessible through a side door on Center Street during select hours, beers, cider and Long Drinks are available to sip while you snack—or not.

The merchandise boasts the same colorful and alternative, perhaps slightly weird, vibes the rest of the space is known for. So, if you’re a fan, you can show your support by donning a battle cat long-sleeve or a Rolling Stones-adjacent T-shirt.

https://www.sizzlepie.com/reno

Location: 190 S Center St., Reno, NV 89501