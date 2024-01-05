5 things to do in Reno this week: Taylor Swift Tribute, theater, bull riding

For those feeling adventurous in Reno this week, a bull-riding competition is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. And for the music lovers out there, who can resist a Taylor Swift tribute? With so many exciting events lined up, Reno is the place to be this week.
Sponsored events
- “While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey. “While the Lights Were Out” at Reno Little Theater is a delightful evening of mayhem and murder. The play is a breathtaking comedy, full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep your audience on their toes.
- When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.
- Morning in the Kindergarten. Join the Nevada Sage Waldorf School for an opportunity to learn about its approach to supporting the development of young children and tour the Waldorf kindergarten classrooms.
Editor’s picks
- The Biggest Little Theater Festival. The thirteenth annual Biggest Little Theatre & New Works Festival at Brüka Theatre showcases original theatre pieces featuring performances created by local and regional performance artists.
- Ethical Influence: How to Inspire Commitment, with Christina Harbridge. In this interactive session, you’ll experience the fulfilling feeling of learning how to get the outcome you want without over-taxing yourself mentally.
- Pipes on the River. Soprano Madison Hatten will perform operatic favorites by Mozart, Verdi, and Puccini with organist Bryan Chuan as part of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral’s Pipes on the River Concert Series. Free Admission.
- Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift. Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Reno.
- PBR: Velocity Tour. The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is the top expansion series of the PBR. Featuring some of the best athletes of the sport going head-to-head with the fiercest bulls in the country.