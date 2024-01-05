5 things to do in Reno this week: Taylor Swift Tribute, theater, bull riding

For those feeling adventurous in Reno this week, a bull-riding competition is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. And for the music lovers out there, who can resist a Taylor Swift tribute? With so many exciting events lined up, Reno is the place to be this week.

“While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey. “While the Lights Were Out” at Reno Little Theater is a delightful evening of mayhem and murder. The play is a breathtaking comedy, full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep your audience on their toes.

When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.

Morning in the Kindergarten. Join the Nevada Sage Waldorf School for an opportunity to learn about its approach to supporting the development of young children and tour the Waldorf kindergarten classrooms.

Editor’s picks