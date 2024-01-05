5 things to do in Reno this week: Goth night and meditations

This week in Reno is shaping up to be exciting, with fun and relaxing events. Whether you’re a crafts enthusiast looking to unleash your artistic side, or need to meditate a bit more, our top picks have got you covered. Crochet a blanket, get all gothy or hop over to Lead Dog for their seventh-anniversary party.
Sponsored events
- “While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey. “While the Lights Were Out” at Reno Little Theater is a delightful evening of mayhem and murder. The play is a breathtaking comedy, full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep your audience on their toes.
- When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.
Editor’s picks
- Crafting with a Purpose – Welcome Blanket Project. Have you ever wanted to learn to crochet or need a refresher? Join the North Valleys Library’s “crafting with a purpose” program to create a “welcome blanket.”
- Myth, Mantra, and Meditation. The Center for Spiritual Living hosts mantras and meditations each week, including myths “rich in meaning, spiritual symbolism, and sage wisdom.” Students find this course transformative, organizers said.
- Lead Dog Brewing 7th Anniversary. Lead Dog Brewing has a special release for its 7th Anniversary, and festivities begin at 4 p.m.
- The Armadillo – Improv Show. For this performance of The Armadillo show, improvisers create comedy scenes inspired by entertaining true stories they’ve just heard for the very first time.
- Goth Night at The Holland Project. The all-ages Goth Night dance party has special guest DJs Uncle Rusty and Xenobia from Ritual.