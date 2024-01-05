5 things to do in Reno this week: Goth night and meditations

This week in Reno is shaping up to be exciting, with fun and relaxing events. Whether you’re a crafts enthusiast looking to unleash your artistic side, or need to meditate a bit more, our top picks have got you covered. Crochet a blanket, get all gothy or hop over to Lead Dog for their seventh-anniversary party.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

“While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey. “While the Lights Were Out” at Reno Little Theater is a delightful evening of mayhem and murder. The play is a breathtaking comedy, full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep your audience on their toes.

When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.

Editor’s picks