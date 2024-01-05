18.3 F
5 things to do in Reno this week: Goth night and meditations

This week in Reno is shaping up to be exciting, with fun and relaxing events. Whether you’re a crafts enthusiast looking to unleash your artistic side, or need to meditate a bit more, our top picks have got you covered. Crochet a blanket, get all gothy or hop over to Lead Dog for their seventh-anniversary party.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar.

  • “While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey. “While the Lights Were Out” at Reno Little Theater is a delightful evening of mayhem and murder. The play is a breathtaking comedy, full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep your audience on their toes.
  • When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.

  1. Crafting with a Purpose – Welcome Blanket Project. Have you ever wanted to learn to crochet or need a refresher? Join the North Valleys Library’s “crafting with a purpose” program to create a “welcome blanket.” 
  2. Myth, Mantra, and Meditation. The Center for Spiritual Living hosts mantras and meditations each week, including myths “rich in meaning, spiritual symbolism, and sage wisdom.”  Students find this course transformative, organizers said.
  3. Lead Dog Brewing 7th Anniversary. Lead Dog Brewing has a special release for its 7th Anniversary, and festivities begin at 4 p.m.
  4. The Armadillo – Improv Show. For this performance of The Armadillo show, improvisers create comedy scenes inspired by entertaining true stories they’ve just heard for the very first time.
  5. Goth Night at The Holland Project. The all-ages Goth Night dance party has special guest DJs Uncle Rusty and Xenobia from Ritual.
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009.

