5 events in Reno this week: Tuvan throat singers, improv and art

Reno is bustling this week with all kinds of exciting activities, and this week offers plenty of fun for all ages. If you’re looking for some live entertainment, there are several talented performers and musicians taking the stage at local venues, including Tuvan throat singers, ALASH.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Be sure to confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes, cancellations, etc.

“While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey. “While the Lights Were Out” at Reno Little Theater is a delightful evening of mayhem and murder. The play is a breathtaking comedy, full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep your audience on their toes.

When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.

Editor’s picks