5 events in Reno this week: Tuvan throat singers, improv and art

Reno is bustling this week with all kinds of exciting activities, and this week offers plenty of fun for all ages. If you're looking for some live entertainment, there are several talented performers and musicians taking the stage at local venues, including Tuvan throat singers, ALASH.
Sponsored events
- “While the Lights Were Out” by Jack Sharkey. “While the Lights Were Out” at Reno Little Theater is a delightful evening of mayhem and murder. The play is a breathtaking comedy, full of laughter, surprises and enough suspense to keep your audience on their toes.
- When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.
Editor’s picks
- Exhibition Reception: “For Good Luck.” For Good Luck is an all-locals exhibition to start the year. Artists in “FOR GOOD LUCK” received invitations via a chain email, and the only way to participate was to “pass it on.” The exhibit is now at the Holland Project.
- Monthly Speaker Series, Adrienne Bankert. Adrienne Bankert, co-anchor of NewsNation’s Morning in America and Emmy Award-winning news journalist, will be speaking on “Storytelling in The Age of Artificial Intelligence.”
- ALASH: Tuvan Throat Singers in Reno. ALASH, masters of Tuvan throat singing (xöömei), a technique for singing multiple pitches at the same time. Never have you heard such an extraterrestrial sound come out of a human being.
- Midtown Improv Jam- No Year’s Resolutions. Improv Comedy returns to the Reno Little Theater stage every month this season! Featuring some RLT comedy faves from past and present and new faces from the Midtown area, these folks are bound to tickle your funny bone.
- Come In From The Cold Concert Series. This is the county’s annual concert series that runs Saturdays from January until March at Bartley Ranch. A $5 donation at the door that helps fund the performances.