Library director’s annual evaluation sparks controversy: Supporters and critics clash at Washoe County Libraries board meeting (videos)

Divergent commentary lasted five hours at Wednesday night’s Washoe County Library board of trustees meeting. On one side were supporters of Libraries Director Jeff Scott. On the other side were those who want him fired. Their complaints surrounded what they called pornography in libraries and drag queen story hour events.

The more than five-hour meeting had few actual agenda items, but the main item was an annual review of Scott’s performance—or, rather, the approval of his evaluation. Scott said very little during the meeting.

The trustees voted 3-2 to accept his evaluation, but another motion after that, by library Trustee and Reno-Sparks Chamber CEO Ann Silver, will put forward at a future meeting a review of wide-ranging concerns raised by those speaking during public comment.

Silver said she was hesitant to accept his evaluation since it needed more detail and information about his past performance. The Assistant County Manager, Dave Solaro, presented a brief survey of Scott’s performance. Four of the five trustees filled out the survey. All trustees, except Gianna Jacks, said they filled out the survey. Two of the four said Scott meets or exceeds expectations on most measures. Deputy District Attorney Herbert Kaplan weighs in on Scott’s evalution.

The evaluation drew criticism for lacking information about Scott’s performance and past evaluations. Trustee Lea Moser said that without that information, she would not vote to accept his evaluation.

At one point, Jacks made a motion for Scott to be terminated or voluntarily resign, which did not pass. She also said she wanted the board to evaluate Scott in a private meeting, which Deputy District Attorney Herb Kaplan said was illegal.

“There’s no basis for this board to take any action other than providing him guidance as to how to move forward,” Kaplan added. A few audience members protested, as did Jacks. “There’s no basis for an action to terminate or discuss termination based on the way this item is agendized. That’s my legal opinion. Don’t ask me for another one.”

Critics want Scott fired

Scott’s critics accused him of having a “horrible past”—referencing his resignation from the Berkeley Public Library, where Scott acknowledged he was not a good fit for the organization— and being “a tyrant.”

Critics of Scott were many of the same people who frequently speak at public comment periods at Washoe County Board of County Commissioner and school board meetings. They espouse far-right talking points. They said the library system needs an overhaul, and Scott needs to go.

“We’re not talking about Charlotte’s Web,” Sandee Tibbett said. “We’re talking about graphic novels that depict sexual intercourse. Since when does protecting children’s innocence become so controversial?”

Board President Frank Perez put the meeting into recess after Tibbett’s comments. She continued to speak after the break.

Scott’s critics also said those who supported the library were falsely accusing them of attempting to ban books. Not true, they said: Books should be age-appropriate for youth, and the library should ensure young children do not have access to adult-themed materials. Sandee Tibbett’s comments were cut off by Board President Frank Perez, who put the meeting in recess before Tibbett was allowed to continue.

Supporters and employees praise Scott

About an equal number from the crowd of about 100 people spoke in favor of Scott and the library system in general. Library staff said they support Scott and encouraged trustees to keep him as director.

Many said having, for example, LGBTQ+ materials available at libraries is essential for community members to feel represented.

“Libraries are where anyone can come and learn about anything, and they should be places where anyone in our community can feel represented,” said Jessica Munger. “I know you often hear loud volatility, but tonight, I hope you hear that those voices are not actually the majority. Most of us love the library, freedom of information, love to challenge ourselves [and] read things outside of our own life experience.” Bill Sims spoke in favor of Scott. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

The meeting was marked by shouting, allegations of grooming and pornography, and Scott’s alleged banning of certain critics from libraries. Library officials did not respond today to why people said they were banned from entering libraries. Silver said she wanted more information on the allegations.

Many of the criticisms against the library were blown out of proportion, such as small children being exposed to pornography, library supporters said.

Jamie Hemingway, library public information and development officer, said libraries have an obligation to serve the entire community, which means books for all ages are available, something common at all public libraries.

“We want to give the public the materials that they want, that they asked for, that they expect us to have,” she said. “We also select books that we know that our public wants or that they have asked for some of the books that have come out recently.”

Hemingway also said library staff do not police what people check out.

“We do not tell people what they can and cannot check out,” she said. “If anything, maybe what might happen is a parent starts reading a book and realizes, ‘Oh, this is not really what we want to read. Let’s put this aside.’”

She compared it to parents being involved with watching TV and being on the internet.

“If you’re really an involved parent [or] guardian, you’re going … to make sure you know what they’re looking at,” Hemingway added. “Same thing with reading – [the] same rules apply. We’re not here to tell you what you can and can’t read. We’re here to give you the options.”