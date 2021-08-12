Library system seeks planning input

Washoe County Library System has announced the start of a planning process to direct library programs and services in the coming years. Residents are being asked to take an online or printed survey to help guide the library system’s strategy and direction. The survey can be done in English or Spanish.

“The planning process will allow participants to imagine library services in a perfect world, articulate the value and role of the library to the community, and help design a blueprint for the library based on that vision,” according to a press release.

The library will also be hosting in-person community forums throughout the area. These meetings will also be available to attend virtually via Zoom.

Information gathered at the meetings and in the surveys will then be woven into the daily work of each library branch.

Participation in the strategic planning process offers residents the opportunity to help shape the future of Washoe County Library System.

“We’d appreciate the community’s support by attending these meetings to allow for open and honest feedback,” said Library Director Jeff Scott. “We also ask our community members to take a few moments to complete a brief survey to help us focus our vision for the future.”

Those who are interested can register for any of the upcoming Strategic Planning Forums at the following locations to participate in person or attend via Zoom:

Register to join the virtual-only online meeting via Zoom:

“Taking the time to give input will assist with making a significant difference in the community,” library leadership said.