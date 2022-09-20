Five events to check out this week: The ‘Is the smoke gone?’ edition

We are fresh off a weekend where … the smoke finally dissipated. On Saturday, about 1 p.m., like magic, wildfire smoke from California Mosquito Fire began to disappear.

A few events were casualties of the oppressive, hazardous air and had to be canceled.

It was the second time in about a year the region suffered the worst air quality on record. But the Fiesta on Wells and Jewish Nevada’s Festival of Milk and Honey both proceeded as planned and had impressive turnouts.

Will the fresh air hold? We’re hoping so. Because we have some fun stuff happening this week. Check out our list below of this week’s five events to check out in the Reno area.

SPONSORED: Reno+Sparks Chamber 2022 Candidate Forums. This week’s forum is Eddie Lorton seeking election as Reno mayor. Details.

Andelin Farm Fall Festival. Fall is here, officially, on Thursday, and the Andelin Farm Festival is back. There is a pumpkin patch that features a variety of pick-your-own pumpkins and activities such as a hay ride, cow train, meeting the farm animals, lassoing, a corn shed, a hay bale maze for kids, corn maze, duck races and funny photo boards. Information. “Artifice” opens at Restless Artists Theatre Company. Struggling artist Payne Showers finally gets his big break. He dies. Fortunately, Payne’s death greatly inflates the value of his work. Unfortunately, his estranged wife, Maggie, must sell it all to avoid bankruptcy. The show opens Friday. Step back in metal time into the metal ‘80s. The Live To Rock Tour Featuring Skid Row, Warrant, Quiet Riot is coming to the Silver Legacy Friday. Codpieces and fingerless gloves are optional. Tix are $50. Celebrate National Hobbit Day at the Northwest Reno Library. Celebrate all things Lord of the Rings and J.R.R. Tolkien. There will be games, crafts, trivia and more. Costumes are encouraged. Bonus points for gluing fur to your toes (at your own risk). Somebody please send us photos. It’s also being celebrated in Sparks. Anyone like sloths? The Survival of the Slowest exhibition opens Saturday at downtown’s The Discovery Museum. The exhibition explores the often-overlooked species that have used their disadvantages to help them survive—and even thrive—in a world where large, strong, and fast animals are often at the top of the food chain. Like sloths.

Here’s a sloth video