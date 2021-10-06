Washoe County libraries to reopen all branches, expand hours

All libraries throughout Washoe County will once again be open, some seven days a week, expanding hours and services reduced during the pandemic. The new openings and hours take effect Monday, Oct. 11.

Washoe County libraries have phased in openings over the past year as pandemic restrictions have fluctuated. This latest step in operations provides library users access to the full slate of services at library locations—browsing collections, picking up holds and using the public computers and printers.

The system’s Downtown, Sparks, Northwest and South Valleys libraries will be open seven days a week. North Valleys, Sierra View and Spanish Springs libraries will open six days a week, and Incline Village and Senior Center libraries will operate five days a week.

Partnership libraries—those inside of schools or on public campuses—will be open to the public during after-school hours.

County libraries are following state and federal health guidelines and require masks for all visitors ages 2 and up. Those who do not wear masks properly will be asked to do so, or may be asked to leave.

For a complete list of branch hours, click here.

Source: Washoe County