Drag Queen Story Time scheduled for this weekend

Washoe County’s Downtown Reno and Sparks libraries this weekend offer Drag Queen Story Time as part of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. Books will be read to children at four different story times by local drag queen Miss Ginger Devine.

“We are thrilled to bring Drag Queen Story Time back in person,” Library Director Jeff Scott said. “In 2019, over 800 families attended this popular event, with many more watching the virtual version online in 2020 and 2021. We hope that events like these will encourage inclusivity within our community.”

Washoe County Library officials said events such as Drag Queen Story Time “provide an opportunity for families to embrace diversity and develop cultural competence.” The event is intended to promote diversity, and the acceptance and valuing of unique individuals.

Ginger will read books selected and approved by Washoe County librarians at the following times:

Downtown Reno Library, June 25, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Sparks Library, June 26, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each adult attending must be accompanied by one or more child(ren) and must stay with the child(ren) throughout the story time.

Other story times offered by the library system include regular readings by County Manager Eric Brown, Toddler Story Time and Baby Story Time. More information is online at https://www.washoecountylibrary.us/.

Source: Washoe County