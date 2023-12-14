Holly Jolly Days continues to support Food Bank of Northern Nevada (sponsored)

$50,000 Hot Seat Giveaway part of this year’s festivities

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is inviting the community to take part in its Holly Jolly Days promotion during the month of December. From now through December 23, the Atlantis will be offering guests who donate canned food items special offers and discounts. Barrels located across the property will be used to collect donations.

“So many families are facing food insecurity and the numbers keep increasing,” said Jocelyn Lantrip, director of marketing for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “We are so grateful for long term partnerships like the one with the Atlantis and Holly Jolly Days. It is promotions like this one that keep food on our shelves.”

Thanks to its generous guests, the Atlantis has donated 58,736 lbs. of food to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada since the inception of Holly Jolly Days in 2011, helping to provide 48,947 meals for those in need in the northern Nevada community.

According to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, over 11% of Nevadans face hunger every day and one in six children in Nevada don’t know where their next meal is coming from. New this year for Holly Jolly Days, the Atlantis is also offering guests on the casino floor a chance to win a share of $50,000 in luxury prizes such as Smart TVs, Smartwatches, AirPods and much more. Every Tuesday and Thursday between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., winners will be announced every 30 minutes. Casino guests have to be actively playing a slot machine with a Monarch Rewards Card to be eligible. For a complete list of Holly Jolly Days special offers and promotion details, visit atlantiscasino.com/hollyjolly.

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Owned and operated by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI), Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, is a recipient of the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, and is recommended by Forbes Travel Guide. Nestled at the base of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range, the Atlantis is conveniently close to Lake Tahoe, breathtaking hiking trails, world-class skiing, and a host of premier golf courses. The Atlantis is recognized for its luxurious accommodations, eight award- winning restaurants, captivating bars and lounges, a Forbes Four-Star spa, and casino-wide action. For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com.

About Food Bank of Northern Nevada

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada provides emergency food services to families through a network of more than 150 partner agencies in a 90,000 square mile service area throughout northern Nevada and the eastern slope of the sierra in California. The organization is seeing record numbers of people needing assistance and currently serves an average of 130,000 people each month. Last fiscal year, more than 17 million meals were provided to neighbors who face hunger. The Food Bank also plays a leading role in collaborating with other committed northern Nevada community members and organizations to address long term solutions to combat hunger.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.