Atlantis named #1 in Reno by U.S. News & World Report (sponsored)

All-new luxury penthouse suite on the 27th floor of the Atlantis. Image credit Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Used with permission.

Top-ranked resort and hotel earns two silver badges

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has been named the No. 1 resort and No. 1 hotel in Reno by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice. The publication evaluated more than 35,000 luxury hotels and resorts in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean to highlight properties that provide top-of-the-line amenities and hospitality.

U.S. News & World Report bases its rankings on guest reviews, hotel star ratings and industry awards. 

“We take great pride in our ability to consistently offer guests an enjoyable and memorable experience,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “From our world-class spa to our all-new luxury penthouse suites, we’re committed to providing the latest and greatest amenities that complement our unmatched guest service.”  

As the top-ranked resort and hotel in Reno, Atlantis also received two silver badges from U.S. News & World Report. Silver badges are awarded to properties that score in the top 30% of a particular destination’s rankings.

“The travel industry has faced many disruptions over the past two years, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain excellent standards,” said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News & World Report. “The 2022 Best Hotels rankings offer a dependable guide for travelers to use when organizing their next trip, whether that’s in a few weeks or later in the year.”

