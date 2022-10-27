The Shoppes Atlantis opens as new, luxurious retail space (sponsored)

Designer-brand offerings from Versace, Michael Kors, and more

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is inviting guests to discover The Shoppes Atlantis, the resort’s new and luxurious shopping center, featuring three distinct outlets. The Luxury Shoppe will showcase designer handbags, fine jewelry, status watches and sunglasses from popular brands such as Versace, Valentino, Coach, Michael Kors, and Maui Jim. The Boutique Shoppe will carry designer apparel, stylish home decor and a variety of high-end soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles. Meanwhile, The Sundry Shoppe will offer guests a place to purchase snacks, souvenirs, refreshments and premium wine and spirits.

“The opening of The Shoppes Atlantis marks another proud achievement for our award-winning property,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “Today we recognize and celebrate the collaborative teamwork it took to create these beautiful outlets, furthering our mission to provide guests with outstanding facilities and amenities.”

Located on the first floor near the Atrium Lounge, The Shoppes Atlantis boasts 2,000 square feet of retail space, Italian porcelain flooring, custom-designed decorative lighting, and 4K video screens. The new shopping center replaces the Atlantis Gift Shop, which was completely redesigned and expanded to construct The Shoppes Atlantis.

The completed capital project is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the Atlantis. The property’s outdoor fountains are in the process of being updated and work continues to replace exterior neon signage with new, LED signage. In late May, the resort’s first hotel tower was upgraded and redesigned. A renovation of the resort’s second hotel tower is scheduled to begin in early 2023 along with a plan to revamp the Sky Terrace overlooking South Virginia Street.

For more information on The Shoppes Atlantis, visit www.atlantiscasino.com/shoppes.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.