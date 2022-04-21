Disney legend Bill Farmer takes the stage for WIN At Night (sponsored)

WIN Nevada, the region’s longest-established premier professional networking organization, is bringing back its biggest speaking event of the year, WIN at Night, Wednesday April 27 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

WIN At Night will explore the business of filmmaking with Bill Farmer (the voice of Goofy, Foghorn Leghorn and Yosemite Sam, among others) and Emily Skyle-Golden, filmmaker and executive director of the Cordillera International Film Festival.

In addition to sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes, they’ll talk about what goes into the creation of a film or TV show, and the economic impact that has on northern Nevada. Skyle-Golden and Farmer will also offer practical ways for local businesses to get involved and benefit — financially, creatively or both.

“Most people have no idea just how many movies and tv shows are filmed in Northern Nevada and that number keep going up,” said event chair Jackie Shelton. “Those shoots are providing nice livings for local producers, camera operators, lighting and sound professionals and actors. And there are many ways that non-production businesses and people can participate, whether that’s through providing site locations, hotel rooms, meals or even being an extra.”

Recent films and TV shows shot in Northern Nevada include Oscar-winning Nomadland, Logan, Top Gun 2, Mustang, Feliz NaviDAD, Rennervations, Christmas Reservations and 10 Syllables.

Based on receipts turned in to the Nevada Film Office, the industry’s overall economic impact on the state in the last year included:

29,000 cast and crew room nights

87,000 cast and crew meals

$9 million spent with 40 local vendors

$5.6 million in local-hire wages and benefits

According to recent data from the Motion Picture Association of America, the film and television production industry creates and supports 2.6 million jobs in all 50 states, both in front of and behind the camera. The industry comprises more than 93,000 businesses, 87% of which are small businesses. It also pays out $44 billion per year to more than 250,000 local businesses in cities and towns across the U.S. and may inject as much as $250,000 per day into local economies for films shot on location.

In keeping with WIN’s normal morning meetings, attendees will enjoy breakfast for dinner during the program. Since this event is at night, there will also be a no-host bar. Tickets can be purchased at WIN-nevada.com/events/win-at-night.

About WIN

WIN, which is Northern Nevada’s oldest business networking organization, has a mission to provide its growing membership with resources for career growth and personal development through its motivational monthly Speaker Series Events. “Our speakers come from all over the country to boost morale and energy during a time we need it most,” said WIN Board President Joy Heuer, who also serves as Executive Director of Girls on the Run Sierras. “We focus on building meaningful connections within the community and providing real, actionable steps for our members to grow both personally and professionally.”

WIN currently offers two membership packages and a variety of year-round sponsorship opportunities. For more information, please contact [email protected]

