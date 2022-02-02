Monarch honored by Forbes as one of America’s best small companies (sponsored)

Only company in Nevada to make 2022 list

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRI) has been named one of America’s best small companies by Forbes. Monarch, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Black Hawk, Colorado, was ranked 39th on the 2022 list of America’s top 100 small companies.

Monarch was the only company in Nevada to make the list, posting a 52-week return of 43.5% and revenue of $342.7 million. It was also the only company on the list in the hotels, restaurants & leisure category. All data collected by Forbes is as of November 4, 2021.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious distinction by Forbes as one of the best small companies in the United States,” said John Farahi, Co-Chairman and CEO of Monarch. “Thanks to a tremendous effort by our talented teams in Reno and Black Hawk, Colorado, Monarch continues to flourish as a leader in the entertainment and hospitality industry. At the heart of our company is a commitment to provide the ultimate guest experience. We are also committed to constant transformation and a strategic approach to long-term growth.”

Forbes used data from FactSet to compile its annual list of top performers. Rankings are based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years.

To view Forbes’ full list of America’s best small companies, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-small-cap-companies/#39d5cf9247db.

