Atlantis earns Forbes honors for seventh straight year (sponsored)

Atlantis only property in Reno to be highlighted by Forbes and its globally respected rating system

Spa Atlantis has earned the highly coveted Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award for a seventh consecutive year. Of the over 160,000 spas worldwide, Forbes presented its Four-Star Award to only 193 spas, placing Spa Atlantis on its exclusive list of the most luxurious spas in the world. Spa Atlantis is the only spa in Reno to receive this distinction.

“Our incredible team at Spa Atlantis is driven to deliver the ultimate spa experience complete with world-class amenities, luxurious treatments and impeccable guest service,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “This recognition further solidifies Spa Atlantis as a top destination for rejuvenation and relaxation. We are deeply honored to be recognized by Forbes, the world-renowned authority on luxury travel.”

Spa Atlantis offers exquisite treatments to restore balance and well-being including the Vital Body CBD Massage, the Pantai Luar® Body Experience and the Terra Sigillata Rasul Ceremony. Unique amenities inside the 30,000-square-foot, lavishly diverse Spa Atlantis include the Brine Inhalation-Light Therapy Lounge, the Laconium Relaxation Lounge, the Rasul Ceremonial Chambers, the Aqua Spa Lounge, a Hammam Wet Table, a Weightless Flotation Soft-Pack System® and a Nature Experiential Shower.

The Atlantis Hotel, Atlantis Steakhouse and Bistro Napa all received the 2022 Recommended rating from Forbes Travel Guide for the seventh consecutive year. Forbes Recommended properties consistently offer guests excellent service and facilities. Atlantis is the only property in Reno to be highlighted by Forbes and its globally respected rating system.

Forbes’ anonymous inspectors make their evaluations based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences. Hotels, restaurants and spas worldwide are graded on the same stringent standards, with a final composite score determining the rating.

“Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions,” says Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.”

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, is a recipient of the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, and is recommended by Forbes Travel Guide. Nestled at the base of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range, Atlantis is conveniently close to Lake Tahoe, breathtaking hiking trails, world-class skiing, and a host of premier golf courses. Atlantis is recognized for its luxurious accommodations, eight award-winning restaurants, captivating bars and lounges, a Forbes Four-Star spa, and casino-wide action. For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.