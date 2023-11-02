66.7 F
Reno
Zephyr Wine Bar + Bottle opens in Meadow Creek

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Zephyr Wine glass
Image: Nora Targe / This Is Reno.

For winos, there’s a difference between a wine bar and a bar that serves wine. Sure, some bars have a decent selection of vinos, but one often gets a glass of something widely produced that one could also buy from a supermarket.

That’s why wine bars are so coveted, and there are quite a few of them in Reno. A wine bar caters to the wine drinker, offering a wider selection of varietals and often boasting single-vineyard estate wines or sips sold exclusively by the label (or their distributor). International imports are another big draw.

The Zephyr Wine Bar + Bottle opened its doors in October at the Meadow Creek shopping center across from Reno Ice. The tapas and wine restaurant has a curated selection of fine wines ranging from $12-22 per glass (and also available by the bottle). Among those options are sparkling, white, rosé, red and dessert wines.

I was pleasantly surprised at the diversity of the offerings. There was everything from single-vineyard chardonnay from California to a red blend made of cinsault, syrah and cabernet sauvignon from Lebanon.

I settled on a glass of earthy Bordeaux, or, more specifically, the 2015 Chateau Aney, Haut-Medoc Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, and was pleased by the quality of the wine along with its presentation.

Upon sitting, the server promptly dropped off a small bowl of pretzels to go with my wine, but for those with a larger appetite, vino can be paired with heavy appetizers. The menu is still developing, but the chef has a few staples already on offer, including a silky hummus alongside warmed pita, a Korean-style meatball paired with salad and a seasoned nut mix roasted and salted in-house. The most exciting menu item is the croque monsieur, served on a baguette.

There are plans to change up the menu by adding seasonal items, but for the most part, the staples will always be there—unless the chef is out of town, in which case substitutes will be made. 

The wine list will also be updated regularly, offering more opportunities for tasting. This is a big upside for anyone who plans to frequent the establishment.

Another upside to dining at Zephyr, or stopping in for a glass of wine, is the partnerships they’ve built with the other businesses in Meadow Creek. The charcuterie boards were built by The Cheese Board. One can bring beers over from Piñon,or take glasses of wine from Zephyr over there, or order dinner from Longboards to be delivered to the table.

While the operations are still new, it seems food and beverage are both well underway. They’re looking forward to serving locals and the hockey parent community in this coveted location.

Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space.

