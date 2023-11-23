Treat yourself, or your friend, with Tandem Chocolates

‘Tis the season for decadent chocolates—at least that’s my excuse for buying up Tandem Chocolates by the pound.

The quaint and cozy chocolate shop is headed by Phyllis Robinson, a Salt Lake City transplant who has made a home for her craft in the Sierra Meadows Plaza on South Virginia Street (near Camp Bow Wow and The Urban Deli).

Image courtesy of Tandem Chocolates and used with permission.

First off, the chocolates—which I call cute little drops of heaven—look fabulous. Featuring a vibrant rainbow of colors from bright fuchsia to confetti blue, the chocolates make a delicious gift for the holiday season. Presented in a tidy blue box, they don’t even need to be wrapped. Choose from six to 25 pieces.

And let the recipient know the chocolates are both ethically sourced and feature premium ingredients, two concepts that are important to the chocolatier.

The only problem with shopping at Tandem is that Robinson makes so many enticing flavors, I find it difficult to choose favorites.

For fans of fruit-forward desserts, a morsel of bright yellow passion fruit and yuzu or a burnt orange apricot and elderflower may catch the eye. There are also traditional chocolates though, with caramel crunch and mint cookie making appearances in the dessert case.

Perhaps even more inventive, botanical concoctions like the rosemary and honey option are standouts. Some of the flavors go all out on the sweet factor, acting like bite-size pieces of favorite full-size post-dinner choices. Consider the white mocha brulee or bananas foster.

A bright blue square with swirls of neon color that looks like it popped right out of an early 1990s Barbie commercial, the Hawaii caramel is a crowd-pleaser, while tried and true favorites include the glossy cappuccino ball rich in flavors of vanilla and coffee and the matcha and Cointreau, one of a handful of options that contain alcohol.

The adorable little blue boxes are almost as exciting to receive as those little blue boxes. Ahead of the holidays, you may even find some specialty decorated pieces that feature festive motifs.

https://www.tandemchocolates.com/

7111 S. Virginia St. Unit #A15

Reno, NV 89511