Sparks Council hires three law firms for legal fallout from former manager

Sparks City Council members on Monday unanimously voted to approve hiring three separate law firms for litigation related to former City Manager Neil Krutz. They approved another $50,000 contract for a hiring firm to conduct a national search for Krutz’s replacement.

Just two Sparks residents spoke about the expenses, calling them “unacceptable” and “wasted revenue.”

Council members approved hiring two law firms—one to represent the city and one to represent Krutz—in a lawsuit by former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson. Mariah Northington, an attorney in the Sparks City Attorney’s office, said it would be a conflict of interest for their office to represent the city in the matter. The city is also liable for Krutz’s actions while still employed and as part of his job.

Lawson’s firing, after just days on the job, was announced by Krutz in a now-deleted YouTube video. It was revealed that charges were soon to be brought against Lawson for possessing and selling controlled substances. Lawson sued after Krutz bungled the firing, according to some city council members. The city offered Lawson $100,000 to settle, which he rejected and is now seeking $600,000.

Attorneys at McDonald Carano will represent Krutz in the matter, and attorneys from Gunderson Law Firm will represent the City of Sparks. Attorneys fees for each firm are $300 to $375 per hour.

A third law firm—Las Vegas-based Pisanelli Bice—was approved to represent the city in records requests and potential litigation related to the September firing of Krutz, spurred in part by his handling of Lawson’s termination. The Sparks City Attorney’s office again said it couldn’t represent the city, citing conflict of interest laws.

Krutz’s termination came after the city, just four months earlier, renewed his contract despite poor annual reviews and concerns from several council members.

Attorneys for this matter will cost $500 per hour, up to $50,000.

The City of Sparks is also paying attorney’s fees to defend firefighter Timothy Egan, who in December allegedly leg-swept an older woman, dropping her face down on the ground, for feeding cats in an alleyway behind a Sparks fire department.

Sparks increases penalties for living in vehicles

Council members also had the first reading of an ordinance to update a section of Sparks Municipal Code approved in August. The update moves regulations from a section that resulted in civil fines to one with criminal misdemeanor penalties. The ordinances moved are those governing living in vehicles, obstructing sidewalks and right of ways—such as by sleeping—and parking large RVs on residential streets.

The council will have a second hearing on Dec. 11 before the updates are finalized into code.

Council members also recognized November as National Youth Homelessness Awareness Month. A proclamation was read into the record.