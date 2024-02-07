Sparks to consider third settlement offer with former fire chief

Sparks City Council members on Monday, Feb. 12, will decide whether to settle a lawsuit with former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson, potentially bringing to a close a year-long legal battle over Lawson’s firing.

The $381,000 settlement would cost the City of Sparks $300,000, with the remainder to be paid out by the city’s insurer. A staff memo on Monday’s council meeting agenda notes that the settlement amount was negotiated and approved by the city’s insurer.

“A rejection of the settlement will likely have consequences with the City’s insurer,” the memo stated. Staff recommended council members approve the agreement.

The settlement amount is less than two other offers Lawson’s attorney made to the city, including a $600,000 settlement offer council members turned down in January and a $441,000 offer in January 2023, but far more than the $100,000 the city offered to settle.

Last month, Jason Guinasso, Lawson’s attorney, said Sparks’ decision was “foolish” and would continue to cost the city through increased legal fees. The city hired two attorneys to defend itself and former City Manager Neil Krutz in the case.

After just days on the job, Lawson’s firing was announced by Krutz in a now-deleted YouTube video. It was revealed that charges were soon to be brought against Lawson for possessing and selling controlled substances.

Lawson’s charges were recently dismissed in court, however, but may be brought back. News 4 reported last week that the Attorney General’s office intends to re-file the case. News 4 also reported that Lawson’s attorney said a settlement offer had been reached, indicating the council will likely vote for it on Monday.

Lawson sued after Krutz bungled the firing, according to some city council members.