New Sparks fire chief resigns before being sworn in (updated)

The City of Sparks’ pick for new fire chief, Mark Lawson, today resigned before he even took his position. Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson confirmed to This Is Reno his resignation.

“I can’t talk about it because it is a personnel matter,” Mayor Lawson said.

Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz said he asked for Mark Lawson’s resignation Monday after confirming that “serious criminal charges” were soon to be filed against the fire chief.

Mark Lawson was hired Nov. 28 and was set to be sworn in Dec. 12. He was picked to replace former chief Jim Reid, who resigned after an ethics complaint was filed against him and a vote of no confidence.

This story may be updated as additional details are confirmed. Watch Krutz’s video to Sparks Fire Department personnel below.