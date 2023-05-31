70.1 F
Fired Sparks Fire Chief gets partial court victory

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Second Judicial District Court house. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
Former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson
Former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson yesterday received a partial court victory after he sued the City of Sparks in the wake of his firing last year by Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz.

Lawson was on the job for mere days before Krutz fired him after it was revealed he was facing criminal charges for alleged steroid distribution.

Washoe County Second Judicial District Court Judge Kathleen Drakulich agreed that Krutz defamed Lawson in a now-deleted YouTube video where Krutz said he asked for Lawson’s resignation. 

Sparks filed an anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) motion, claiming Krutz’ statements were protected free speech, but Lawson said the falsity of his statements amounted to defamation.

Drakulich agreed, in part, saying the Krutz’ statements were possibly false.

“Mr. Krutz’s statement that Mr. Lawson agreed to resign, if untrue as Plaintiff claims, supports Plaintiff’s allegations regarding the appearance of an admission of guilt as to the criminal offenses and whether he was fit for his job and casts him in a false light before the public,” Drakulich wrote. “Thus, Defendants’ request to dismiss claim for relief (5) False Light is denied.”

Drakulich, granting Lawson a partial win, said punitive damages in the case are denied but that the city’s request to dismiss the case on defamation is denied.

Lawson has claimed innocence in the charges against him.

Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

