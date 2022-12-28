Sparks’ Dahir to take medical leave

Sparks City Council member Kristopher Dahir this week said he’d been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor. He plans to undergo surgery within the next several months and will take time off to recover.

“I will be taking some time off my City duties to focus on my recovery,” Dahir said. “I am so thankful for this community and appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and support.”

Dahir said he is positive about his prognosis and will resume his council duties once recovered.

While Dahir is out other Sparks council members and Mayor Ed Lawson will split up and cover Dahir’s duties on local boards and commissions and on the council.

Source: City of Sparks