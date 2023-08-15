Sparks bans ‘human habitation’ in vehicles, large RVs in residential areas 

The Sparks City Council Monday unanimously approved several new ordinances to prevent people from living outside in public and residential areas. The approval came as the counci also passed some homeless initiatives and $1.5 million for rental assistance.

The city’s new rules prohibit people from living in vehicles, having open fires on public property, camping within 1,000 feet of the Truckee River and parking large RVs on residential streets.

It’s the latest measure taken by local jurisdictions to curb what they are calling unsanitary and unsafe conditions created by the region’s growing homeless population.

“We are seeing the majority of the folks that we contact are re-contacts, meaning most people that want services have accepted those services,” Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth told the council. “We hit a point where our residents and our business owners [are] frustrated because we’re at a point where we cannot do much more for them because of our inability through our codes.”

Large RVs and flatbed trailers will be prohibited as one of the new ordinances. Crawforth said city staff have had to deal with numerous abandoned RVs, some with biohazardous waste. Taxpayers are also paying to manage waste and cleanups.

“This is a constant theme if you will,” Crawforth said of an RV encampment near the railroad tracks.

He said a number of fires, a murder and assaults also prompted the ordinances. RV encampment in Sparks. City of Sparks meeting screenshot.

“The homeless outreach team needs more tools. This really is coming from them about the things they’re seeing most often,” Crawforth added. “We just have no actions that we can take if they don’t want to receive services.”

Those unwilling to go into a shelter often cite conditions at the Nevda Cares Campus. The campus was in 2021 called understaffed and unsafe by a Washoe County consultant. County officials said they have made several safety improvements to the campus since then and calls for emergency service have been reduced.

Some, though, have been banned from the campus for violations and say they are left with no other option than to sleep outside. Address rent now or homelessness later, lawmakers told

Homeless advocates have called for reopening the former Record Street shelter to house more people in need.

Sparks is not alone.

San Diego in June banned open camping, which officials said was unsafe and causing problems for businesses, residents and visitors.

The City of Reno has passed ordinances, such as prohibiting sleeping in public parks and cracking whips.

The high cost of living in the Reno area and a lack of affordable housing have exacerbated the homeless crisis. Lack of adequate, affordable health care, including mental health treatment, is also considered a major factor contributing to homelessness.

A new study in California found that small subsidies to those faced with eviction can help prevent homelessness.

“Most … respondents said they believed a monthly rental subsidy of $300 to $500 would have prevented their homelessness for a sustained period, or a one-time payment of $5,000 to $10,000,” Vox reported about the study.

Sparks’ new ordinances take effect Sept. 1.

Housing, food initiatives approved

The council also approved a $300,000 grant to help the Northern Nevada Food Bank purchase a community resource center on Oddie Boulevard.

Another $50,000 was granted for a fair housing rights grant, and $75,000 was designated to the Eddie House, a youth homeless facility.

About $1.5 million was also approved for rental assistance.