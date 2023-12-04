Photos: Sparks celebrates holidays with Christmas parade

The Sparks Hometowne Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, December 2, with a theme of “dashing through the decades.” Local businesses and thousands of residents enjoyed the downtown event that featured floats, bands and costumes.

As part of the weekend’s celebrations, Mayor Ed Lawson turned on the lights of the city’s permanent living Christmas tree, a 60-foot blue spruce.

The parade began at 1:00 p.m. at Pyramid and moved down Victorian Ave. to Victorian Plaza Circle West.

Nearly 89 entries participated in the parade. Each parade entrant was judged for the Dashing Through the Decades theme, as well as originality, personality and presentation. The judging categories were Best Overall, Best Business Group, Best Animal Group, Best Community Group, and Best Performing Group.

Parade entry winners:

Best Animal Group: Perez Dancing Horses

Best Community Group: Living Stones Sparks Church

Best Business Group: Thompson Garage Doors

Best Performing Group: Danza Azteca Guadalupana

Best Overall: Thompson Garage Doors

“We are proud to put on this event for our community each year. The City would like to thank all of the parade participants, attendees, judges, sponsors, radio stations, volunteers, and City staff who made this possible. It was a Hometowne Christmas to remember,” said Sparks’s Special Events Supervisor Raquel Monserrat.