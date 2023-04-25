56.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsCourts & Crime

Sparks council approves hiring law firm to defend firefighter who injured woman feeding cats (video)

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Maureen Hvegholm speaking to Sparks Police in early December 2022.
Maureen Hvegholm speaking to Sparks Police in early December 2022.

Sparks firefighter Timothy Egan was sued last month after an incident in December that left an older woman suffering a brain injury, according to court documents. Egan was sued personally by Maureen Hvegholm, and the Sparks City Council approved the hiring of the Hutchison & Steffen law firm to defend him in the case.

The same law firm is suing the City of Sparks in a case filed by former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson, who was fired last year after just days on the job. The council in that case recently refused a settlement offer by the firm’s Jason Guinasso, who in turn sued the city. 

Hvegholm, 84, was feeding cats in a Sparks alleyway where a Sparks Fire Department is located. 

“I think it’s pretty clear in the video that he violently assaulted an advanced-aged woman who’s a very vulnerable person to begin with,” Hvegholm’s son Mark told the Sparks City Council yesterday. “It became pretty apparent in that video that he physically grabbed ahold of her, held his leg out … lifted her up and smacked her head first into the concrete alleyway floor, resulting in a pretty traumatic head injury for her.”

“His actions are technically justified, but were they necessary? If some old lady came at me I wouldn’t fucking leg sweep her to the ground onto the fucking concrete. I would just push her back and step away.”

— Sparks Police Officer

Mark said he was surprised the city would spring for Egan’s defense. He called Egan’s leg sweep “an egregious act.”

Video of the incident shows Hvegholm attempting to feed cats in the alleyway. Egan allegedly picks up feeding dishes. Hvegholm then “swats” at him, throws cat food and water at him, and Egan leg sweeps her.

According to the lawsuit, “When facing Ms. Hvegholm, the Defendant began to grab the cat food and the water that Hvegholm was placing in the alley from the ground and then from Hvegholm’s hands. Startled by the Defendant’s actions, Hvegholm swatted at the Defendant.”

Hvegholm told police in December after the incident that she saw a truck pass by when she was feeding the cats. She then said saw somebody was behind her. The next thing she said she remembered was waking up on the asphalt face down.

“Oh my God. It hurt so bad,” she told police. “I didn’t know who the hell he was.”

She said she thought Egan was going to kill her. 

The cat feeding near the fire station has been an ongoing conflict between Hvegholm, who said she rescues strays, Mark told police.

“He could see I was hurt,” Hvegholm said. “Jesus, it happened so fast. Why would he do that over … feeding a cat?”

A Sparks Police officer told Mark that the video shows Hvegholm throwing water and cat food at Egan and trying to punch him.

Mark said the firefighter was picking up the cat food to prevent her from feeding the strays.

“He’s throwing it away as fast as she’s trying to put it down,” he said. “So much for the picture of the fireman getting the cat out of the tree. They don’t want them over there. That still doesn’t give him a pass for what he did.”

Police at the scene debated the charges against Hvegholm.

“It’s battery through and through,” one cop said. “His actions are technically justified, but were they necessary? If some old lady came at me I wouldn’t fucking leg sweep her to the ground onto the fucking concrete. I would just push her back and step away.”

Hvegholm was cited for battery upon a protected person – Egan – but that charge was later dropped.

“Hvegholm has suffered a severe decline in her quality of life, her ability to move about freely, and her ability to care for herself independent of her children – as well as a looming sense of panic, terror, and lack of security in her home resulting from the encounter with the Defendant described above,” the lawsuit alleges.

Sparks City Council member Kristopher Dahir made the motion to approve the hiring of the law firm, which the  council approved.

Luke Busby, attorney for Hvegholm, also represents This Is Reno in two cases against the City of Reno. He would not comment for this article.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

District considers changes to Pine Middle School

Education 0
Pine Middle School will follow others, like O’Brien, with big changes to its building or format.

Five things to do this week: Paint, tequila, jazz

Arts & Entertainment 0
Composer Joel Ross takes the stage alongside the university's faculty jazz ensemble, the Manzanita Quintet as they kick-off the 2023 Reno Jazz Festival.

Nevada data indicates sharp increase in suicides among two groups: 18 to 24, and over 65

Government 0
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people 8-17, 18-24, and 25-44 years of age — and more people died in Nevada by suicide (603) than by homicides (217) or transportation deaths (380) combined in 2020, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Popular

Reno Iron Works ordered to stop construction next to SPCA animal shelter

Courts & Crime 0
Reno Iron Works on Wednesday was ordered to stop work on its new facility next to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelter on Spectrum Boulevard.

Former sheriff’s sergeant pleads not guilty to multiple felony charges

Courts & Crime 0
Former Washoe County Sheriff’s Sergeant Dennis Carry on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges, including bigamy.

County: Data show continued increase in homelessness

Government 0
County data of people experiencing homelessness shows homelessness has been on the rise since May 2021 when the Nevada Cares Campus opened.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC