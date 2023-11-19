Reno Jazz Orchestra presents “Holiday Jazz: Music of the Season” (sponsored)

A family-friendly holiday showcase of holiday classics with a twist of brass and jazz vocals

The Reno Jazz Orchestra will present “Holiday Jazz: Music of the Season,” on December 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm at The Theatre in Reno, Nevada. The Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra will open for the RJO. Guest Music Director Dr. Doug Pierce and guest vocalist Cliff Porter will present the two-hour performance of holiday jazz favorites with the 17-piece jazz orchestra.

“We invite friends and family to swing into the holiday season with us as the Orchestra presents a selection of seasonal and secular music with a big band sound,” said Tim Young, Executive Director. “This concert is always a family favorite as the premier youth jazz musicians in Northern Nevada will open the show.”

This year’s concert will showcase holiday classics with a twist of brass and jazz vocals that include Mario Bauza’s “Snow Samba,” Duke Ellington’s “Sugar Rum Cherry,” The Tom Kubis Big Band’s “God Rest ye Trombones,” Gordon Goodwin’s “Let it Snow,” and Vincent Garder’s arrangement of “What Child is This,” among other seasonal favorites.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. For details, visit RenoJazzOrchestra.org or call (775) 372-6160.

Guest Music Director Dr. Pierce is the second of four candidates for the permanent position of RJO Music Director. Dr. Pierce has received several very prestigious fellowships, grants and has been selected to participate in some of the world’s finest residencies. The list includes The Felix E. Grant Jazz Fellowship, The Betty Carter Jazz Ahead Residency, The BMI Jazz Composers’ Workshop, The Edgier Fellowship and the Maryland Arts Council Grant for Composition. His doctoral research and compositional focus was the blending of contemporary musical styles with liturgical Orthodox Christian music.

In his recent composition “Suite for the Panagia,” Dr. Pierce makes sensible and intelligent use of liturgical chant with contemporary Gospel, Jazz and Chamber music stylings. The result is a uniquely beautiful and balanced blend of these musical styles.

Both of this season’s concerts will be performed at The Theatre, conveniently located at 505 Keystone Avenue in Reno, with free and ample parking.

