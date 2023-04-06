Reno Jazz Orchestra announces Summer concerts (sponsored)

Performances highlight music and dance of the 1930s and jazz-infused evenings with Tom Scott and the RJO

The Reno Jazz Orchestra announces its summer concerts in Reno and Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The performances include a 1930s-themed stage show with big band swing music and dance on July 29 and 31 and a fusion of jazz and blues with GRAMMY award-winning saxophonist Tom Scott on August 20 and 21.

In July, the Reno Jazz Orchestra presents Hot House- One Night at the Savoy Ballroom. The first concert is free and is an Artown event at the newly transformed J Resort in Reno on July 29. As part of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s Showcase Series, the July 31 performance will be held on the Warren Edward Trepp, Jr. stage at Sand Harbor State Park in Incline Village.

“We are excited to present the swinging show of the summer and a big production that relives the sultry scene of the famous Savoy Ballroom,” said Tim Young, Executive Director of the Reno Jazz Orchestra. “The audience can look forward to the big band music of the Reno Jazz Orchestra and dance moves that capture the character of nightclubbing in the 1930s.”

Throughout the two-hour show, professional dance teams will reignite the original dirty dancing of the “Lindy” and “Jitterbug,” swing’s biggest dance moves driven by the orchestra’s big, bold hot swing tunes of Goodman, Basie, Webb and other jazz greats.

In August, the Reno Jazz Orchestra will share the stage with Tom Scott. The first show is on August 20 at University of Nevada, Reno’s, Nightingale Concert Hall. On August 21, Scott will perform with the 17-piece orchestra on the Warren Edward Trepp, Jr. stage at Sand Harbor State Park in Incline Village.

With GRAMMY awards, dozens of top-hit albums and more than 2,000 recordings as a legendary saxophonist, Scott has been featured in some of the greatest music ever recorded in the past 50 years.

“There are two superstar shows filled with Scott’s compositions of jazz, blues, fusion, instrumental pop and big band sounds with the Reno Jazz Orchestra,” said Young. “Scott is one of the most talented saxophonists of all time, and we are honored to bring him to Northern Nevada for all to enjoy.”

In addition to performing with some of the finest rhythm sections and bands on the planet, Scott is a renowned producer, arranger, director, educator and entertainer.

Tickets and more information are available at RenoJazzOrchestra.org or by calling (775) 372-6160.

About the Reno Jazz Orchestra (RJO)

The Reno Jazz Orchestra (RJO) has been based in Northern Nevada for over 20 years. It was formed by musicians who performed and traveled the world with acts such as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Elvis Presley, Natalie Cole, Luciano Pavarotti and other legendary performers. The tradition of jazz excellence set by the founders continues today with jazz professors, educators and graduates from the University of Nevada, Reno, jazz studies program setting new performance standards.

