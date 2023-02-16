24.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Reno Jazz Orchestra hires Tim Young as new Executive Director (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

The Reno Jazz Orchestra (RJO) has selected Tim Young as its new Executive Director. He will oversee the non-profit organization’s management and fiscal responsibilities.

“Tim Young brings a wealth of talent to the organization as the former president and chief executive officer of the Reno Philharmonic Association,” said Chuck Reider, Board President and former Executive Director of the Reno Jazz Orchestra. “I have had the pleasure of working with Tim for many years and know him to be passionately involved in music and a visionary in the performing arts field. We are honored to have such an experienced and distinguished leader in the industry guiding our organization into the future.”

Within Young’s 18-year Reno Philharmonic tenure, Young accomplished significant milestones while directing the orchestra which annually serves 60,000 people with over 60 concerts, events and preeminent youth programs. 

Prior to his position at the Reno Philharmonic Association, Young served as the general manager of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and executive director of the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale and San Angelo Symphony.  

“Jazz is such an important part of the history of our area, and the RJO has done an incredible job of keeping that legacy alive for the last twenty-five years,” said Tim Young, Executive Director of the Reno Jazz Orchestra. “I am excited to be a part of such a progressive and respected organization.”
Young holds a Master of Music/Viola Performance from Rice University, attended the New Zealand School Orchestra Schola Musica and secured a Bachelor of Music/Viola Performance from Auckland University. Young continues his passion for performing as a freelance Violist when time allows. 

He is a veteran in the non-profit field who excels at engaging stakeholders and enhancing educational initiatives. While president of the Reno Philharmonic, he built the orchestra’s endowment from $1.3 Million to $6.5 Million with an additional $10 Million committed in planned gifts. He also enhanced the existing Youth Orchestra program by adding three more ensembles and securing a performance at Carnegie Hall. In addition, Young developed and implemented the after-school strings education program.  

“With the addition of the Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra to the RJO’s education programs, and plans for new artistic directions, the RJO organization is poised to have an even greater impact in Northern Nevada,” said Young.”  

The Reno Jazz Orchestra (RJO) has been based in Northern Nevada for over 25 years and was formed by musicians who performed and traveled the world with acts such as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Elvis Presley, Natalie Cole, Luciano Pavarotti and other legendary performers. The tradition of jazz excellence set by the founders continues today with jazz professors, educators and graduates from the University of Nevada, Reno, jazz studies program setting new performance standards.

For more information, visit RenoJazzOrchestra.org

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

California and Nevada may ban forced prison labor, servitude

Government 0
Lawmakers in Nevada and California are advancing legislation to remove "involuntary servitude" from their states' constitutions, a move that follows four states' bans on forced labor that passed in ballot measures last fall.

Health officer: NV health funding the worst in the nation

Government 0
Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick today said funding for public health in Nevada is the lowest in the country.

Ford defends Lombardo appointee challenged by conservation group’s lawsuit

Government 0
Gov. Joe Lombardo faces a lawsuit over an appointment to a conservation agency. The state’s Democratic attorney general will defend the appointment.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Private investigator says tracking Reno mayor with GPS unit was ‘nothing personal’ 

Courts & Crime 0
A private investigator who put a GPS tracking unit on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s car last year said it’s “nothing personal." 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC