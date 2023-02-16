Reno Jazz Orchestra hires Tim Young as new Executive Director (sponsored)

The Reno Jazz Orchestra (RJO) has selected Tim Young as its new Executive Director. He will oversee the non-profit organization’s management and fiscal responsibilities.

“Tim Young brings a wealth of talent to the organization as the former president and chief executive officer of the Reno Philharmonic Association,” said Chuck Reider, Board President and former Executive Director of the Reno Jazz Orchestra. “I have had the pleasure of working with Tim for many years and know him to be passionately involved in music and a visionary in the performing arts field. We are honored to have such an experienced and distinguished leader in the industry guiding our organization into the future.”

Within Young’s 18-year Reno Philharmonic tenure, Young accomplished significant milestones while directing the orchestra which annually serves 60,000 people with over 60 concerts, events and preeminent youth programs.

Prior to his position at the Reno Philharmonic Association, Young served as the general manager of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and executive director of the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale and San Angelo Symphony.

“Jazz is such an important part of the history of our area, and the RJO has done an incredible job of keeping that legacy alive for the last twenty-five years,” said Tim Young, Executive Director of the Reno Jazz Orchestra. “I am excited to be a part of such a progressive and respected organization.”

Young holds a Master of Music/Viola Performance from Rice University, attended the New Zealand School Orchestra Schola Musica and secured a Bachelor of Music/Viola Performance from Auckland University. Young continues his passion for performing as a freelance Violist when time allows.

He is a veteran in the non-profit field who excels at engaging stakeholders and enhancing educational initiatives. While president of the Reno Philharmonic, he built the orchestra’s endowment from $1.3 Million to $6.5 Million with an additional $10 Million committed in planned gifts. He also enhanced the existing Youth Orchestra program by adding three more ensembles and securing a performance at Carnegie Hall. In addition, Young developed and implemented the after-school strings education program.

“With the addition of the Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra to the RJO’s education programs, and plans for new artistic directions, the RJO organization is poised to have an even greater impact in Northern Nevada,” said Young.”

The Reno Jazz Orchestra (RJO) has been based in Northern Nevada for over 25 years and was formed by musicians who performed and traveled the world with acts such as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Elvis Presley, Natalie Cole, Luciano Pavarotti and other legendary performers. The tradition of jazz excellence set by the founders continues today with jazz professors, educators and graduates from the University of Nevada, Reno, jazz studies program setting new performance standards.

For more information, visit RenoJazzOrchestra.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.