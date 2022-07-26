Jazz & Beyond – Carson City Music & Art Festival (sponsored)

Carson City’s 19th annual Jazz & Beyond Music & Art Festival, presented by the Mile High Jazz Band Association, offers 17 days of free entertainment and more than 30 performances. The beat returns this August in multiple venues around the city, beginning with the festival opener on Friday, August 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion, on the corner of W. Robinson and Mountain Streets. It features the Andean music of Kantu Inka followed by the 16-piece big band, the Reno Jazz Orchestra. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Seating is limited; attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

In collaboration with Carson City Classic Cinema Club, the the Glenn Miller Story will be shown on Tuesday, August 11, at 7:00 p.m. in the BAC Performance Hall. The acclaimed tribute to the successful big-band leader features James Stewart and June Allyson. The movie was released in 1954, nominated for three Academy Awards, and won the Award for Best Sound.

Spend an afternoon at the historic Silver Saddle Ranch, 2648 Carson River Road, along the Carson River, on Saturday, August 13, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Visitors can wear their boots and hats and enjoy the music of the Stones Throw followed by the Sagebrush Rebels. Mule-drawn wagon rides by Hee Haw Haven Mules will provide a tour through the ranchland. Some hay-bale seating is available; audience may bring lawn chairs. This annual event is sponsored in part by the Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department, and Friends of Silver Saddle Ranch.

In partnership with the Nevada State Museum, Jazz & Beyond will present The Trumpet, a lecture with live music by Josh D. Reed, on Thursday evening, August 18, at the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson Street. Dr. Reed, a performer, recording artist, and band leader, is an Assistant Professor of jazz trumpet at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The festival’s fourth annual Open Studios Tour, expanded to three days, will feature more than 20 artists at 9 locations, Friday, August 19, through Sunday, August 21. Visitors can see the art works, watch art demonstrations, and listen to musicians performing at many of the locations. The tour includes the Bliss Mansion, the Nevada Artists Association Gallery, the Nevada State Museum, the Carriage House at the Foreman-Roberts House Museum, and private studios.

Jazz & Beyond Music Festival’s final performances will be on Sunday, August 21, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion. This date is the 117th anniversary of the birth of the great band-leader, William “Count” Basie. The audience is invited to sit under a canopy of trees and bring a picnic or enjoy on-site food-truck selections, and listen to the music of the Jazzettes and a Basie tribute concert by the Mile High Jazz Band with vocalists Jakki Ford and June Joplin. Audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Other performances include the Bijou Bell quintet, the Bayberry Cast, the Red Tango, Sagebrush Swingers Dixieland band, Niall McGuinness and the New World Jazz Project, Cherie Shipley’s Take This, the Reno Video Game Symphony Jazz Ensemble, RoseBud’s Dance Band, CeCe Gable, and lots more. For a complete schedule of events, visit jazzcarsoncity.com. For additional information, call 775-883-4154 or email [email protected]. Mile High Jazz Band Association’s Jazz & Beyond Festival is funded in part by grants from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, the Carson City Cultural Commission, and private donations.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.