Carson City seeks artists for roundabout public art project (sponsored)

Carson City is seeking an artist or artist team to design, fabricate and install a free-standing, outdoor, original sculpture at the South Carson Street/South Stewart Street Roundabout. Carson City recently completed the South Carson Complete Streets Project, the largest corridor revitalization project in the City’s history. One of the focal points of the corridor revitalization is the roundabout at South Carson Street and South Stewart Street. This roundabout

is intended to serve as an inviting gateway connecting the busy commercial corridor of South Carson Street and historic downtown Carson City which includes many shops and restaurants as well as the Nevada State Capitol.

This Call to Artists seeks a public art piece for the roundabout that will celebrate our community and provide welcoming aesthetics to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists entering from all directions of the roundabout. This opportunity is open to professional artists or teams who are at least 18 years of age. Applicants must have public art project experience that matches the scope of the project and must have successfully managed and completed at least one large-scale commission on schedule and on budget. The budget for this project is $190,000 for all costs and expenses required to fully realize, deliver, and install the original artwork selected.

The City’s Public Art Panel will select a project to recommend to the Carson City Cultural Commission and Board of Supervisors through a two-phase process. Phase 1 evaluation will seek to establish a pool of up to three well-qualified artists or artist teams from the Request for Qualifications. Phase 2 evaluation will focus on evaluating detailed proposals for the roundabout from the pool of artists or artist teams selected in Phase 1. All artists selected for Phase 2 must visit the project site and attend community engagement meetings.

The deadline to submit to Phase 1 of the Request for Qualifications is June 30, 2023. For more information on the Request for Qualifications and details on how to apply: https://www.carson.org/government/departments-g-z/parks-recreation-open-space/arts-culture/grants-opportunities

For additional information or questions, please contact Sierra Scott, Arts & Culture Supervisor, Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space, at [email protected] or 775.283.7867.

