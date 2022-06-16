Summertime events abound in Carson City, Nevada (sponsored)

Multiple events kick off Father’s Day weekend marking the official start of summer in Nevada’s State Capital

Carson City has no shortage of entertaining and eclectic events this summer. Now through October, families, adventurers, and visitors can enjoy a jam-packed schedule, including the Great Western Steam Up and summertime staples such as A Taste of Downtown and more.

A Taste of Downtown – 4-11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18

A Taste of Downtown offers attendees samples from 40 local participating restaurants, live music, and shopping. This year’s event will take place in downtown Carson City with festivities kicking off at 4 p.m. and tastings starting at 5:30 p.m. A Taste of Downtown tickets are available online for $45 and proceeds support the local nonprofit, Advocates to End Domestic Violence.

Father’s Day Pow Wow – Saturday, June 18 – Sunday, June 19

The Father’s Day Pow Wow brings together American Indian dancers, drummers, artists, and craftsmen from all across the northwestern Nevada region to the historic Stewart Indian School to celebrate their tribal heritage while honoring their spirits and ancestors. The Stewart Indian School Cultural Center and Museum will be open for attendees to explore stories and learn about the history of Nevada’s Indian boarding school. See the website for details.

The Levitt AMP Concert Series – Saturday, June 25 – Saturday, Aug. 27

The Levitt AMP Concert Series at the Brewery Arts Center welcomes music lovers to enjoy a summer-long concert series with live performances every Saturday. Concerts are family-friendly and will feature a new ensemble and opening act each week, such as the Brazilian group SambaDa’, Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni and the Celtic rock group Young Dubliners. The concert series is free thanks to support from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation.

Capital City Brewfest – 3-8 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Enjoy craft beers, beverages, live music, and food trucks at the Capital City Brewfest at Curry Street and McFadden Plaza. Event proceeds benefit the Carson City Rotary Club’s scholarship program, youth leadership activities, and community projects. This year’s Brewfest will include beverages from over 30 local and national breweries, two distilleries, and kombucha and cider makers. Event tickets can be purchased in advance for $35, or at the event for $40.

The Great Western Steam Up – Friday, July 1 – Monday, July 4

The Great Western Steam Up brings classic steam trains, shopping, food trucks, live music, and entertainment to Carson City. The Steam Up begins daily at 10 a.m. and families are welcome. Early bird tickets are $29 per day for people ages 12 and up and $10 per day for children ages 4-11. Attendees can ride trains and watch a locomotive pageant. This year’s event celebrates the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Virginia & Truckee Railroad.

Summertime staples

Some of the area’s most loved events are going strong throughout the summer.

Downtown Vintage Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Sept. 25

Carson City Farmer’s Market, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 – Sept. 25

Carson City Ghost Walking Tours, 7 p.m., Saturdays through October

For more information and ongoing event updates, visitcarsoncity.com/events. Visitors can also use the new MOPO app, which matches users with activities, places, and experiences.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.